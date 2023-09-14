Fun Events In The Klang Valley This Weekend From 15 To 17 September

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Don’t know what to do this weekend in the Klang Valley? No worries, we got you. 👀

Head over to art exhibits, pop-up markets, musical shows and more this weekend.

Note that some of these events only happen for a day or can last for a whole month so look at the dates carefully.

Here are some of the events that you’ve missed and are still ongoing from our previous list.

15, 16 & 17 September (Friday, Saturday & Sunday)

Here are specific events to enjoy with your family and friends on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

1. Keretapi Sarong (Sarong Festival) @ Respective LRT, MRT, Klia Transit starting locations & Dataran Merdeka as final location (16 September / Saturday, 8.30 am)

Keretapi Sarong is an event where people from all walks of life gather to celebrate Hari Malaysia (16 September) in their sarong or traditional attire at a ‘secret location’. They revealed the secret location (Dataran Merdeka) early this year to accommodate parents with kids as well as people with disabilities to join without getting in crowded trains.

Gather at 8.30 am in your best sarong look (this year’s theme is ethnicity) at these stations: LRT Ampang, Gombak, Subang Jaya, KL Sentral, MRT Kajang and Subang Jaya as well as KLIA Transit Putrajaya Sentral.

2. Malaysia Games Festival (Traditional Game Festival) @ Dataran Merdeka (15 – 17 Sep / Friday – Sunday, 8 am – 11 pm)

Festival Permainan Malaysia is a traditional game festival held in Dataran Merdeka every year. Watch traditional games like Kabbadi, Gasing, Diabolo, Mangunatip and more played by the public this weekend. Play, watch and celebrate our traditional games together with friends and family.

Besides that, there will be food trucks and various food vendors to satisfy your hunger at the Tamu KL bazaar. They sell various traditional trinkets and handmade crafts too!

Visit their Instagram here for more info.

3. A Tribute to Sudirman (Tribute Concert) @ Dewan Filharmonic Petronas KL (16 Sept / Saturday, 8.30 pm)

Known as Malaysia’s “Singing Lawyer,” Sudirman’s piercing tenor voice and dynamic style were iconic, topping the charts in the Asian region during his lifetime. The MPO pays tribute to the life and music of the multi-faceted and beloved artist, including award-winning hits such as Salam Terakhir, Warisan and Hujan, and many more.

Get tickets here. They start from RM388.

4. Alan Walker: Walkerverse World Tour Finale (Concert) @ Axiata Arena (17 Sept / Saturday, 6.30 pm)

Norwegian music producer and DJ, Alan Walker is performing in KL for the grand finale of his “Walkerverse” World Tour. He is popular for EDM songs like Faded, On My Way, Alone, All Falls Down, Darkside and many more.

You can still get the tickets here. Only RM458, RM668 and RM788 tickets are left.

5. Ahmad, Ah Wong & Anneh! : Malaysia Day Special (Comedy Show) @ KL Comedy Club, Bangsar (15 & 16 Sept / Friday & Saturday, 8.30 pm)

For our 60th Malaysia Day, KL Comedy Club is bringing you a Malaysia Day special with their Ahmad, Ah Wong & Anneh! show. Featuring local comedy heavyweights Prakash Daniel, Brian Tan, and Farid Azmeir, get ready to laugh till you cry this weekend! Come and shake the stress away!

You can still get the tickets here. They are priced at RM60.

Follow KL Comedy Club’s Instagram to keep up to date with their weekly shows.

6. Pesta Santai Santai (Pop-up Market) @ Central Market (15 – 17 Sept / Friday – Sunday, 10 am – 8 pm)

Celebrate Malaysia Day at Central Market this weekend with live music from local performers. While you’re there, browse the bazaar for thrifted items, delectable snacks as well as local brands.

Follow Central Market’s Instagram for more weekly events.

7. Seven Seascapes (Festival) @ Roof@7 Mytown KL (15 – 17 Sept / Friday – Sunday, 11 am – 11 pm)

Enjoy concerts, a food bazaar, a marketplace, games and activities at Seven Scapes, a fun-tastic festival at MyTown. Feast over 5,000 selections of food, explore various arts and crafts products and witness extreme sports demonstrations and a car auto show there.

Artist performing this weekend includes DJ Blink, Tomok, Black and many more. They also have a firework show on Saturday so don’t miss out!

Get tickets here. They only cost RM10.

8. Akhir Pekan x Foodgasmfest (Pop-up Market) @ Rumah Tangsi, KL (16 & 17 September / Saturday & Sunday, 11 am – 9 pm)

Pekan Akhir, a pop-up market by Rumah Tangsi and Foodgasmfest, a pop-up food festival are collaborating to bring you a vibrant market this weekend! Feast on mouth-watering flavours, shop till you drop for various fashion and art trinkets and vibe together with your friends and family to upbeat music live.

For more info, visit their Instagram.

9. Unravelling The Stories Of Orang Asli (Talk) @ BACPAC, Auditorium VSQ, PJ (15 Sept / Friday, 10 am)

Join free talks, demonstrations and live music at the Cerita Kita Festival at BACPAC, PJ from 14 to 15 September. There’s also a talk on Orang Asli that will be given by contemporary artist and Temuan Orang Asli activist, Shaq Koyok.

Hailing from the indigenous Temuan Orang Asli community in Malaysia, Shaq has dedicated his life to raising awareness about the rich heritage and challenges faced by his people. Follow along on Shaq’s journey as he continues to use his art as a powerful tool for change and shines a spotlight on the Orang Asli culture and heritage.

For more info, visit here.

9. Rasa Sayang (Malaysia Day Celebration) @ GMBB (16 Sept / Saturday, 11 am- 8 pm)

This Malaysia Day, GMBB is hosting a celebration with cultural performances, an exhibition, workshops, live music and more.

Featuring special performances by Fusion Wayang Kulit (both traditional & Star Wars themed!) and the Mah Meri Orang Asli community’s Mayin Jo-oh, The Rattan Exhibition by the Bhuket / Ukit community will also be exhibiting their intricate rattan artworks for the very first time in Kuala Lumpur! There will also be a host of arts & crafts workshops, a batik art competition, music and more.

For more info, visit here.

11. Klang River Festival @ KongsiKL & other venues (8 – 24 Sept)

Klang River Festival (KRF) is a yearly festival that celebrates the Klang River a source of transportation, fresh water, food, agriculture and religious rituals. It also aims to raise public awareness about the importance of the river.

During the 2-week period, they have various art activities including exhibitions, performances, walks, talks, workshops, markets, campings, screenings & workshops.

For more info, follow KRF’s Instagram or website.

12. Moonlit Dragon (Art Installation) @ Kwai Chai Hong (25 Aug – 8 Oct, 9 am – 12 am)

During this Mid-Autumn Festival, Kwai Chai Hong is decorated with enchanting dragons and captivating moons. The alley transforms into a dragon’s den, crafted with wooden frames, adorned with translucent plates and decorated with glowing lights to make the atmosphere as magical as it should be. Catch the Moonlit Dragon art installation from now until October.

Entrance is free. Go and take that perfect OOTD with your friends!

Head on to their Instagram to know more.

Upcoming Shows

Here are some of the ticketed events for upcoming shows. Don’t miss out on the chance to secure a spot at your favourite performance or event.

Concert of the Champions – Long Live the QUEEN – Tribute Concert (20 – 23 September @ Zepp KL)

Get tickets here.

Get tickets here.

Raisa: Hits Live in Concert (23 September @ Mega Star Arena)

Get tickets here.

Get tickets here.

Dewa19: A Night With The Orchestra Chapter 5, Live in Malaysia – Concert (29 September @ Axiata Arena)

Get tickets here.

Get tickets here.

Freed Ballet – International Ballet Performance (30 September @ Plenary Hall, KLCC)

Get tickets here.

Get tickets here.

Senandung Malam Unplugged: Setengah Lima Menuju Senja – Concert (30 September @ Mega Star Arena) [Lineup: Payung Teduh & Sore]

Get tickets here.

Get tickets here.

Neon Music Festival: Halloween Edition (6 October @ Surf Beach, Sunway Lagoon)

Get tickets here.

Get tickets here.

Late Night Singing Chris Soh ACE 3rd Anniversary Concert (7 October @ JioSpace, PJ)

Get tickets here.

Get tickets here.

Fiersa Besari: Berjalan Mundur – Concert (12 October @ Zepp KL)

Get tickets here.

Get tickets here.

The Music of Whitney Houston – Tribute Concert (14 October @ Plenary Hall, KLCC)

Get tickets here.

Get tickets here.

BamBam The First World Tour: Area 52 (15 October @ Mega Star Arena)

Get tickets here.

Get tickets here.

Judika and the Gang – Concert (21 October @ Axiata Arena) [Judika, Sheila Hamzah, Haqiem Rusli, Marsha Milan]

Get tickets here.

Get tickets here.

Yunaverse ft Ai.z – Concert (22 October @ Mega Star Arena)

Get tickets here.

Get tickets here.

Anuar Zain: AZ40 – Concert (28 October @ Malawati Indoor Stadium)

Get tickets here.

Get tickets here.

Konsert Jilid Akhir: Ella Puteri Kota – Concert (28 October @ Spice Arena, Penang)

Get tickets here.

Get tickets here.

Rizky Fabian: Berona Day – Concert (3 November @ Axiata Arena KL)

Get tickets here.

Get tickets here.

DFP Presents: Khai Bahar (11 November @ Dewan Filharmonic Petronas)

Get tickets here.

Get tickets here.

Konsert Patah Hati 2.0 – Concert (23 November @ Zepp KL) [Line Up: Bunkface, Neeta, Naim Daniel, Ismail Izzani, etc]

Get tickets here.

Get tickets here.

D4vd: Petals to Thorns – Concert (29 November @ Zepp KL)

Get tickets here.

Get tickets here.

DFP Presents: Meet Uncle Hussain (2 December @ Dewan Filharmonic Petronas)

Get tickets here.

Get tickets here.

One OK Rock – Concert (15 December @ Axiata Arena)

More details here.

More details here.

