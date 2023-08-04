Alan Walker Is Coming To KL This September – Ticket Details Inside

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter or Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

Norwegian music producer and DJ, Alan Walker is coming to Malaysia again this September. This time around, it’s for the grand finale of his “Walkerverse” World Tour. Such an honour for Walker to think of us after all the bad luck with international concerts we’ve had to face this year.

The 25-year-old EDM artist has visited Malaysia multiple times already, once in 2016 for the Heineken – Live Your Music event in Penang, JB and KL and another time in 2022 for the Borneo Music Festival in Kuching, Sarawak.

This year, the Norwegian DJ will be performing at Axiata Arena on 17 September 2023, 8 pm to conclude his Walkerverse tour that started last year in Europe, the US and major cities in Asia.

As stated by the organiser, Star Planet, the Malaysia leg of the “Walkerverse” World Tour will undoubtedly be a night to remember as concert-goers will experience pulsating beats, breathtaking visuals, and euphoric melodies of one of the world’s most celebrated DJs.

Ticket Details

The tickets for the Walkerverse Finale start from RM258 to RM788. There are two zones, which are free-standing ones and seated ones.

ZONE A (Free Standing) – RM788 & RM688

ZONE B (Seated) – RM258, RM358, RM458

Each ticket transaction is subjected to a RM4 booking fee and one person can only buy a maximum of 6 tickets per transaction.

Tickets will go live on 9 August (Wednesday) at 2 pm here.

The seating plan is as follows:

A bit about Alan Walker

Born in England on 24 August 1997, Alan Olav Walker is both British and Norwegian.

He started producing his own music when he was 15 years old with the name DJ Walkzz. He started to learn how to produce music with his own laptop by himself while watching YouTube tutorials. He produced a few original ones and uploaded them on YouTube and Soundcloud.

Then when he was 18, he got signed under Sony Music Sweden and his first official masterpiece, “Faded” topped the charts globally in 2015. Most of his songs are EDM ones with vocals from other singers.

He usually wears a mask and a hoodie in his music videos and during performances as that is his image. It’s not that he wants to hide himself, he just feels like the mask and the hoodie is a symbol of unity that represents Alan Walker.

We wanted to use the hoodie and mask as a symbol of unity, and that anybody can be Alan Walker, no matter who you are, your ethnicity, what you’ve done, or what you do.



I think that’s a pretty cool image to have. Alan Walker

Take a look at his hit 2015 song, “Faded”.

Walker is also known for his other popular songs such as:

So, are you down for some EDM music? Then get the tickets to his concert on 9 August at 2 pm. It’ll definitely be a night worth jumping up and down for.

