Revving Up Passion: Lego’s Tribute to Mercedes AMG F1’s Legacy

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Lego is revving up its Technic line by releasing two highly-anticipated Mercedes AMG Formula 1 sets, offering fans a chance to build their piece of racing history.

The 42171 Mercedes AMG F1 W14 E Performance and its smaller pullback sibling, the 42165, provide a thrilling building experience for seasoned collectors and newcomers to Technic.

The larger 42171 set, priced at RM999.90, boasts an impressive 1,642 pieces and a sleek, black box design that oozes sophistication.

The manual not only guides builders through the construction process but also features a double-shot of the cars, showcasing their stunning design and attention to detail.

In addition to the visual treats, the manual provides valuable information about the Mercedes AMG F1 team’s achievements between 2010 and 2022, offering a glimpse into the rich history and success of the team.

The set includes 1,642 pieces and comes with detailed building instructions. Once built, the model features realistic details like the steering wheel, suspension, and engine cover. You can also download official building instructions online. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Engineering Marvels in Bricks: The 42171 Set Brings the Mercedes AMG F1 to Life

Inside, builders will find 12 numbered bags, four tyres, and a comprehensive manual complete with two huge sticker sheets.

The manual also includes a double-shot of the cars, information about the Mercedes AMG F1 team’s achievements between 2010 and 2022 and insights from the set’s designer.

For Formula One enthusiasts, the 42171 set is an absolute must-have.

As the build process unfolds, the set reveals its intricate details and functional features that capture the essence of the real-life Mercedes AMG F1 car.

The working pushrod suspension, steering system, pull-rod rear suspension and an opening wing provide a hands-on experience that allows fans to appreciate the engineering marvels behind these incredible machines.

The removable engine cover, which reveals a meticulously crafted V6 engine, is a testament to Lego’s attention to detail and commitment to creating an authentic building experience.

The high piece count of 1,642 pieces and intricate design ensure that builders will be engaged for hours, immersing themselves in the world of high-speed racing as they construct their own miniature version of the Mercedes AMG F1 W14 E Performance.

The LEGO Technic 42171 Mercedes-AMG F1 W14 E Performance set requires an assembly time of 4-5 hours.

Nevertheless, assembly time can vary depending on individual experience and building speed.

The LEGO Mercedes-AMG F1 W14 E Performance set (42171) includes sticker sheets with various decals like the iconic Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team livery and authentic sponsor stickers, enhancing the model’s details. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Speed in Miniature: The Affordable Pullback Thrill of Lego’s 42165 Mercedes AMG F1 Set

The smaller 42165 pullback set, priced at RM124, offers a more compact and affordable option for fans who want to own a piece of Formula One history without breaking the bank.

Despite its smaller size, this model still captures the iconic look of the Mercedes AMG F1 car.

It features a rigid front wing assembly and a pullback motor for added play value.

Once built, the model comes to life with a pull-back action that sends it racing across the floor.

This interactive feature adds an extra dimension of play and allows children to recreate the excitement of F1 races while learning about engineering and mechanics in a fun and educational way.

For Formula One fans, these sets represent a unique opportunity to engage with their passion in a tangible way.

By building and displaying these models, enthusiasts can showcase their love for the sport and appreciate the innovation and engineering prowess that goes into creating these incredible machines.

Building Speed: Lego Technic’s Tribute to Mercedes AMG F1’s Racing Legacy

The Lego Technic Mercedes AMG F1 sets are a tribute to the team’s past successes and a symbol of hope for the future as the team navigates the coming season without Lewis Hamilton.

As the Mercedes AMG F1 team faces uncertainty, these Lego Technic sets offer fans a way to celebrate the team’s legacy and keep the spirit of Formula One alive.

The sleek black colour scheme and intricate details make these models a stunning addition to any collection.

At the same time, the functional features provide an engaging building experience that will delight fans of all ages.

With the release of these two sets, Lego continues demonstrating its commitment to providing engaging and challenging building experiences for fans of all ages.

As the Technic line continues to evolve, we can expect to see more exciting collaborations and innovative designs that push the boundaries of what’s possible with Lego bricks.

A High-Octane Chase: Securing Lego’s Mercedes AMG F1 Sets Amidst High Demand

For Formula One enthusiasts, the Lego Technic Mercedes AMG F1 sets are an unmissable opportunity to own a piece of racing history and celebrate their passion for the sport.

It is worth noting that due to the high demand for these sets, many official retailers in Malaysia are already out of stock.

But all is not lost for fans still on the hunt for these sets.

Despite the current stock shortages, there’s a pit stop solution that can keep your hopes in the race.

Prospective buyers have the option to leave a notification request with retailers such as Box of Bricks.

This means that when stocks are replenished, you’ll be among the first to know, ensuring you don’t miss out on your chance to own a piece of Formula One glory.

Fans who are eager to add these models to their collection should act fast to secure their purchase.

The popularity of these sets is a clear indication of the strong following that Formula One enjoys in Malaysia and around the world.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.