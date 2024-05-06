Michelle Yeoh Gets US Presidential Medal Of Freedom For Shattering Stereotypes

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Tan Sri Michelle Yeoh was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by US President Joe Biden on Friday (3 May) for being the first Asian to win an Oscar as Best Actress in 2023.

Biden said Yeoh has for decades shattered stereotypes and glass ceilings to “enrich and enhance American culture.”

Her roles transcend gender, cultures, and languages. From martial arts, to romantic comedies, to science fiction, to show us what we all have in common. As the first Asian actor to win an Oscar as Best Actress, she bridges cultures to not only to entertain, but also inspire and open hearts and that’s what she keeps doing. Congratulations. US president Joe Biden

Before this award, the White House acknowledged that Yeoh’s efforts to advance gender equality, conservation issues, and global health have been felt globally.

Yeoh, who received the medal with 18 others, joined the ranks of those who had been given America’s highest civilian award.

She shared the happy turn of events on her personal Instagram account. Fans in her comments were also curious to know the identity of her escort at the ceremony.

Michelle Yeoh was jobless for 2 years because she turned down stereotypical roles

In an interview with the Independent, Yeoh said she didn’t work for almost two years in the 1990s because she rejected all the stereotypical roles offered to her in the US.

Back then, Yeoh said people couldn’t tell the difference between whether she was Chinese, Japanese or Korean. They didn’t even think she could speak in English and would talk loudly or very slowly to her.

She takes criticisms in her stride

There’s no denying that Yeoh’s achievement in the entertainment industry is admirable.

While she may be privileged, she worked her way up by starting in the Hong Kong film industry before branching out further abroad and made a name for herself.

However, the ire against Yeoh from some Malaysians mostly stemmed from the time she showed public support for Barisan Nasional’s Datuk Seri Najib Razak in 2013.

She received further criticism this time around for accepting the award from the United States and its president due to the Palestinian genocide.

To her credit, Yeoh has never responded to the criticisms. She has won several awards including those from the SAG-AFTRA, the Golden Globe, and National Board of Review Awards.

Yeoh also got a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Class of 2024 on 26 June 2023.

