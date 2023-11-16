400 US Officials Sign Letter Addressing Biden’s Approach to Israel-Palestine Conflict

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The ongoing conflict between Palestine and Israel has attracted global attention, resulting in the loss of tens of thousands of Palestinian lives over the past month.

Various methods, including product and company boycotts supporting Israel, have been employed by individuals from diverse backgrounds. Additionally, protest letters have become a method of choice.

400 US Officials Express Disapproval of Biden’s Management of Israel-Palestine Conflict

In recent developments, reports indicate that 400 government officials from 40 US departments and agencies have collectively signed a letter opposing President Joe Biden’s handling of the conflict between Hamas and Israel, calling for a ceasefire.

The signatories of the letter remained anonymous to protect against professional retaliation. It involves officials from the State Department, White House, National Security Council, and the Department of Justice.

Plea to Biden for Ceasefire

The letter’s contents emphasise the call for President Biden to implement a ceasefire, facilitate the immediate release of Israeli hostages, and prevent arbitrary detentions of Palestinians.

The letter also outlines demands for the restoration of essential services such as water, fuel, and electricity, coupled with sufficient humanitarian aid for the Gaza Strip.

Despite these demands, there has been no response from the White House.

Biden Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

Contrary to the plea, President Biden, along with other Western leaders, rejects the proposal for a Gaza ceasefire.

The argument posits that such a move would primarily benefit Hamas fighters.

Instead, Biden agrees only to a temporary suspension of hostilities to facilitate the distribution of humanitarian aid, as agreed upon by Israel.

As of now, French President Emmanuel Macron stands as the sole leader urging Israel to implement a ceasefire.

Source: Emmanuel Macron / Facebook

However, Macron later clarified that Israel has the right to defend its safety.

The disagreement within Biden’s administration mirrors friction and a growing internal dialogue within the Democratic Party regarding the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Several radical leaders within Biden’s party have decried Israel as an “apartheid state” and argue the war in Gaza is a “genocide” against Palestinians.

This week marks a critical point in Israel’s conflict with Hamas as Israeli forces encircle Al-Shifa Hospital, the largest medical facility in the Gaza Strip.

Israel alleges that Hamas has fortified its headquarters beneath the hospital.

