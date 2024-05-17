Police Investigate Islamophobic Pizza Order In Bayan Lepas

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Police have initiated an investigation into an online pizza order that contained derogatory comments about Islam.

This incident has sparked public outrage and raised concerns over religious intolerance in the country.

The controversy began when a customer placed an order with a Domino’s Pizza outlet in Bayan Lepas, Penang, using the online “remark” field to leave an offensive message targeting Islam.

The receipt containing the insulting remarks was subsequently shared on social media, drawing widespread condemnation from the Muslim community and calls for action against the individual responsible.

Police are probing into the incident under Section 298 of the Penal Code, which deals with offences related to wounding religious feelings, and Section 14 of the Minor Offenses Act 1955, covering the use of indecent, threatening, abusive, or insulting words or behaviour.

Datuk Azrul Mahathir Aziz, the state assemblyman for Bayan Lepas and deputy speaker of the Penang State Legislative Assembly, contacted the pizza outlet for clarification.

He discovered that the online customer made the offensive remark, not the establishment’s staff.

Azrul Mahathir expressed gratitude to those who filed police reports and called for the swift apprehension of the individual behind the provocative act, emphasizing the importance of maintaining social harmony.

Respecting Diversity: A Call for Unity Amidst Controversy

Domino’s Pizza, the company at the centre of the controversy, expressed regret over their customer’s actions while also voicing disappointment with their employee who shared the order receipt containing personal user information on social media.

According to FMT, the company stated that appropriate measures had been taken in response to the incident but did not provide further details.

As the police investigation progresses and the nation grapples with its implications, this incident reminds us of the ongoing challenges in maintaining social cohesion in a multi-religious society.

The controversy highlights the need for increased efforts to promote mutual respect, understanding, and tolerance among the country’s diverse religious communities.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.