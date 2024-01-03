Michelle Yeoh Announces Arrival Of Grandson On Instagram 

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

We may only be a few days in, but 2024 already looks promising for actress Michelle Yeoh. The Oscar winner is finally a grandmother as Yeoh along with her husband, Jean Todt, welcomed their grandson on Monday.

The 61-year-old posted several pictures of the special occasion, commemorating the arrival of her first grandchild on Instagram.

“A little miracle on the first day of 2024. We are so truly blessed… can’t tell u how happy I am for this very very special bundle of joy,” she captioned the first photo, which showed her holding the newborn’s foot in her hand.

The Everything Everywhere All At Once actress also congratulated the baby’s parents, Todt’s son, Nicolas, and his wife in her second post.

“Thank you darling Nicolas and Darina for making us the happiest and proudest Grandparents!! Welcome baby Maxime.”

Initial confusion

Netizens were quick to congratulate Yeoh and her husband on the arrival of their grandson. But prior to her second post, many assumed the baby to be Yeoh’s, assuming that she had become a parent.

It was only until she uploaded the second set of photos that the internet realised it was actually her grandson.

That said, Yeoh has been public about her struggles with conceiving in the past. In an interview with Bustle, she revealed that she had initially stepped away from her acting career to have kids with her then-husband, Dickson Boon.

Despite numerous tries, however, she was unable to conceive children. This eventually led her to divorce Boon.

“As it turned out, I was unable [to have children]. And if I’m being honest with myself, I didn’t want for us to be bitter 10 years down the road. Because in Asian families, people want to have sons and daughters [because] they are an extension and a legacy.

“And when you have the realisation [that you can’t have kids], you have to deal with it. You deal with the curveballs that are thrown at you.”

Regardless, things did eventually work out for the acclaimed actress as she soon found herself a family when she met Todt in 2004.

The pair quickly got engaged in 2005 and then got married last year.

The couple had their ceremony in Geneva, Switzerland. Hence, not only is Yeoh now a mother to her stepson, but she is also a proud grandmother.

