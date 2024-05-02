LEGO Launches Into Hyperspace: Star Wars TIE Interceptor Takes Flight For The 25th Anniversary

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

As LEGO celebrates 25 years of Star Wars collaborations, fans are treated to a special edition making hyperdrives buzz—the Ultimate Collector Series (UCS) TIE Interceptor (75382).

This isn’t just any starfighter; it’s a tribute to decades of shared adventures between LEGO and Star Wars enthusiasts.

The set, priced at RM999.90, boasts 1,931 pieces, so you must think again before you can knock this set out in one sitting.

The UCS TIE Interceptor is a massive build, estimated to take 12-16 hours to complete.

That’s right—you’re looking at a multi-day affair here, folks.

But don’t let that scare you off, as this isn’t a race; it’s a journey.

The Journey of a Thousand Pieces

You’ll marvel at the intricate details, the clever construction techniques, and the sheer scale of this model every step of the way.

So, clear your schedule, stock up on snacks, and settle in for the long haul.

This build demands your time and attention, but trust us—it’s worth every minute.

The box itself is a collector’s dream, draped in an all-black aesthetic with metallic blue accents and anniversary logos that signify its special status.

However, some aficionados might find themselves yearning for the more elaborate box art of yesteryears, reminiscing over sets like the 2015 TIE Fighter that captured scenes with vivid detail.

This ain’t your kid’s LEGO set, folks. The UCS TIE Interceptor is a beast of a model, packed with so many intricate details that it’ll make your head spin faster than the Death Star’s laser. This is a serious collector’s item, designed for those who know their Star Wars lore like the back of their hand. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

A Journey Through Time and Space

Inside, builders will find 22 bags of potential, leading to an assembly journey accompanied by a detailed instruction manual that pays homage to LEGO designer Henrik Andersen.

Andersen isn’t just any designer; he’s the mastermind behind the original UCS TIE Interceptor and X-Wing, marking this set as a return to his roots and a celebration of his contributions over the years.

The set’s pièce de résistance is undoubtedly the TIE pilot minifigure, boasting exclusive arm printing that sets it apart from its squadron.

The helmet, a work of art in itself, encases a double-sided head that captures the essence of the pilot’s spirit – one side a picture of calm professionalism, the other a fierce determination that would make even the most seasoned Rebel think twice.

The flight suit, a symphony of printed details, tells the story of a pilot who’s seen it all.

Every element, from the utility belt to the chest box, is a testament to the Empire’s commitment to excellence.

Let’s not forget the blaster pistol, a small but potent reminder of this pilot’s firepower.

While some might argue that more minifigures could have been included, this pilot stands as the elite of the Imperial forces.

This minifigure isn’t just a pilot – it’s a symbol of the Empire’s might, a tiny but powerful embodiment of the force that strikes fear into the hearts of the Rebellion. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

A Stellar Addition to the LEGO Star Wars Legacy

However, not everything is perfect in this star-studded release.

Although functional, the display stand has garnered critique for its cluttered appearance, which is a stark contrast to the sleek design of the interceptor itself.

Additionally, while the model achieves an impressive silhouette reminiscent of its cinematic counterpart, some design choices have sparked debate among purists.

Yet, these points of contention are minor blips in the vast Star Wars universe.

The UCS TIE Interceptor is more than just a model; it’s a testament to 25 years of creativity, innovation, and shared passion between LEGO and Star Wars fans.

Holy shit the new LEGO UCS TIE Interceptor's cockpit interior is accurate as hell. pic.twitter.com/Z8isPMBmli — Cobalt ✨ | Image Archivist (@CobaltGreen1138) April 15, 2024

As this interceptor takes flight, it carries with it decades of legacy, reminding us that in the world of LEGO Star Wars, the possibilities are as boundless as the galaxy itself.

For those eager to get their hands on this masterpiece, the LEGO Star Wars exhibition at Sunway Pyramid, with a main event on Sunday (5 May), is the place to be.

You will have the chance to secure your very own UCS TIE Interceptor and be treated to exclusive freebies that’ll make your fellow fans green with envy.

