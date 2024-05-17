You’re Not Going Crazy, You Just Need Sleep!

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

You would think that some people treat sleep like a luxury. However, would you believe that there are people who simply disregard the need to rest? Yes, voluntarily too!

It may seem like an unpopular opinion, but it isn’t too far from the truth.

With demanding schedules, technological distractions, and mounting stress, many people find themselves skimping on sleep. However, the consequences of neglecting this vital component of health can be severe.

Here are five reasons why sleep is frequently disregarded and why it is crucial to get a proper night’s rest.

1. Busy Lifestyles

“All my homies chase the bag” – sometimes money, sometimes just dark circles under our eyes.

The modern hustle culture prioritizes productivity and efficiency, often at the expense of sleep.

Juggling work, social activities, and personal commitments leaves little time for rest, leading many to cut back on sleep to fit everything into their day.

While fulfilling our daily responsibilities are important, it really isn’t that deep to be sacrificing your health and well-being. A proper balance between the two could bring twice the benefit, so why settle for less?

2. Technology and Entertainment

After a long, tiresome day, all you wanna do is just relax and unwind.

“Oh wait, Instagram reels before bed? Say less!”

After what seem to be a fun time scrolling, you realised you’ve wasted three hours of sleep watching crispy cat videos.

The advent of smartphones, computers, and streaming services has provided endless entertainment options.

It’s easy to lose track of time while scrolling through social media, watching TV shows, or playing video games, resulting in late nights and insufficient sleep.

via GIPHY

According to The National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute, it is important to avoid watching TV or looking at electronic devices, as the light from these sources can disrupt your sleep-wake cycle.

Investing in quality sleep can help you enjoy your entertainment a lot better. Remember, you’re supposed to be the one watching Netflix, so let’s not force the electricity bill to watch you sleep during your series instead.

3. Work and School Demands

Responsibilities tend to keep us awake at night, which, is a valid reason for the most. However, constantly pulling an all-nighter will eventually take a toll on you in the long run.

The pressures of work and school can lead to extended hours and tight deadlines. Whether it’s staying up late to finish a project or waking up early to study for an exam, these demands often take precedence over getting adequate sleep.

Yes, that deadline may be important, but working on your craft while being half-conscious isn’t truly the best way to commit to your responsibilities. Not to instigate, this might even be a sign; but you should definitely take some time to rest as well.

4. Stress and Anxiety

Jokes aside, this is definitely a serious matter. Stress and anxiety can lead to many unforseen issues, especially in regards of your well-being.

Healthline reports that stress and anxiety are significant sleep disruptors. Concerns about work, finances, and personal issues can keep the mind active at night, making it difficult to fall asleep and stay asleep, thereby reducing sleep quality and duration.

It can get difficult to fall asleep while dealing with such emotional and mental pressure, thus why most people tend to stay awake instead of resting the night.

5. Underestimating Sleep’s Importance

To some, sleep is merely something they do not prioritise. Of course you can have your cup of coffee, burn whatever is left of the midnight oil, but staying up for an abnormal amount of time can truly affect the way you live your life.

Many people underestimate the importance of sleep, believing they can function well on minimal rest. This misconception leads to prioritizing other activities over sleep, despite its critical role in maintaining health and well-being.

Proper sleep is crucial for mental health and emotional well-being. It helps regulate mood, reduce stress, and prevent mental health disorders like depression and anxiety.

HelpGuide.org states that good sleep enhances emotional stability and resilience, enabling individuals to cope better with daily challenges.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.