KFC’s Big Move: Chicken Swap Showdown To Win Back Customers
May 16, 2024

In a bold move to address customer complaints and win back loyalty, KFC Malaysia has announced a groundbreaking policy that allows patrons to exchange their small chicken pieces for larger ones on the same day of purchase.

This 1-for-1 exchange initiative applies to their Original Recipe, Hot & Spicy, and any promotional chicken flavours available.

To be eligible for the exchange, customers must present a valid purchase receipt, and the exchange must take place at the store of purchase.

Only uneaten or partially eaten chicken pieces qualify for the swap, and fully eaten chicken will not be accepted.

But don’t count your chickens before they hatch – your choices will be subject to availability at the time of exchange.

This innovative policy is a direct response to the public outcry over “pigeon-sized” chicken servings that have flooded social media in recent times.

Even Kepong MP Lim Lip Eng couldn’t resist weighing in on the controversy, quipping that the chicken pieces were as small as the chain’s iconic chilli sauce packets.

By taking this proactive approach, KFC Malaysia demonstrates its willingness to listen to customer feedback and adapt to meet their expectations.

KFC Malaysia’s Uphill Battle: Regaining Trust and Staying Competitive

To regain customer trust and improve value for money, KFC Malaysia has been offering various promotions, which have been well-received by some customers who now feel they are getting better deals.

They also encourage customers to provide feedback through their online support page.

The fast-food giant’s decision comes at a crucial time as they battle store closures and calls for boycott over alleged ties with Israel.

Most recently, six KFC outlets in Negeri Sembilan were forced to close, joining the growing list of closures across the country.

To make matters more challenging, KFC Malaysia faces competition from newly established homegrown brands like DarSA Fried Chicken (DFC).

These local contenders are vying for a piece of the fast-food market, putting additional pressure on KFC Malaysia to innovate and differentiate itself.

