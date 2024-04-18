LEGO Star Wars Celebrates 25 Years With Epic May The 4th Revelations

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

As the LEGO Star Wars collaboration marks its 25th anniversary, fans are in for a galactic treat this May the 4th.

The LEGO Group and Lucasfilm have unveiled a stellar lineup of new products, exclusive offers, and exciting events that will make this year’s celebration unforgettable.

The highly anticipated return of the TIE Interceptor building set (75382), a reimagined version of the iconic Ultimate Collector Series model from 2000, is leading the charge.

This 1,931-piece masterpiece, measuring an impressive 16 inches long, captures the essence of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi™ with its intricate wings, detailed cockpit, and laser cannons.

Collectors will be thrilled to discover the exclusive TIE Pilot minifigure and Mouse Droid figure, which are currently available only with this set.

The model also features a sleek stand, printed plaque, and a special LEGO Star Wars anniversary logo brick. (Pix: LEGO)

For those who prefer to immerse themselves in the world of Star Wars: The Phantom Menace™, the Mos Espa Podrace™ Diorama building set (75380) offers a dynamic snapshot of Tatooine.

With 718 pieces, this display set includes Anakin Skywalker, Arch Canyon, and a plaque bearing Qui-Gon Jinn’s sage advice: “Remember. Concentrate on the moment. Feel. Don’t think. Use your instincts.”

This set offers an impressive and engaging building experience for fans of Star Wars: The Phantom Menace™, capturing the essence of the iconic podrace scene. (Pix: LEGO)

Dark side enthusiasts can indulge in the 640-piece Darth Maul’s Sith Infiltrator™ building set (75383), which boasts foldable wings, retractable landing gear, spring-loaded shooters, and the ability to drop DRK-1 probe droids from the front compartment.

Once constructed, the starship measures over 7 cm high and 27 cm long, making it a great display piece for fans of the Star Wars franchise.

Enjoy role-playing scenarios from Star Wars while enhancing creativity and storytelling skills through this challenging building set.

This LEGO set is a smaller variant compared to previous models of Darth Maul’s Sith Infiltrator. (Pix: LEGO)

Meanwhile, the 583-piece Droideka™ set (75381) and a collection of six LEGO BrickHeadz™ figures (40676) featuring beloved characters from The Phantom Menace offer even more building fun.

Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith™ fans can look forward to the BrickHeadz™ Clone Commander Cody set (40675), while Grogu admirers can immerse themselves in the 221-piece BARC Speeder™ Escape set (75378) alongside Kelleran Beq.

This LEGO set is based on Grogu’s escape from The Mandalorian season 3, featuring the speeder bike with a sidepod for Grogu in his hovering pod. (Pix: LEGO)

In addition to the new product releases, LEGO Fortnite players can expect exciting LEGO Star Wars content starting May 3rd.

Fans can also look forward to “The Force of Creativity,” a 312-page coffee table book that delves into the LEGO Star Wars universe.

It features interviews and insights from over 50 LEGO Group and Lucasfilm contributors.

The book explores the concept of creativity within the LEGO Star Wars universe, providing insights into these creations’ imaginative and intricate world. (Pix: LEGO)

Galactic Adventures Continues with the “Return of the Fifth” Event

As the LEGO Star Wars collaboration thrives after 25 years, fans can expect even more surprises and delights in the coming days.

A special public event, “Return of the Fifth,” will be held at Sunway Pyramid on May 5th.

Don’t miss this chance to immerse yourself in a galaxy of brick-built adventures and unleash your inner Jedi alongside fellow enthusiasts.

So, grab your lightsabers, fire up your hyperdrive, and get ready to embark on an unforgettable journey through a galaxy far, far away.

