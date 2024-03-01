Dream Job Alert: LEGOLAND Malaysia Searches For Its First-Ever Master Model Builder!

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Imagine turning your love for LEGO into a full-time job!

LEGOLAND Malaysia Resort has just dropped the news that will excite every LEGO enthusiast.

They’re on the hunt for Malaysia’s first Master Model Builder, a role that promises to be as fun as it is unique.

This is not just a job offer; it’s a call to become part of a mission that combines passion with purpose.

The Master Model Builder will be at the heart of the LEGOLAND experience, bringing joy and inspiration to guests of all ages through the magic of LEGO bricks.

CS Lim, Divisional Director of LEGOLAND Malaysia Resort, says, “If LEGO is your life and you dream of inspiring others, this job is for you. We’re excited to find someone who shares our passion for play and is ready to make a significant impact on Malaysia’s future.”

What Will You Do?

Lead awesome LEGO building activities and interact with families and children, sparking joy and creativity.

Construct and maintain the jaw-dropping life-size LEGO models that make the park a wonder.

Run workshops that entertain and educate, making learning fun for student groups.

Shine on social media, sharing your LEGO adventures and inspiring builders worldwide.

Why You Can’t Miss This?

Turn Passion into Profession: This job lets you do what you love daily.

Learn and Grow: Kickstart your career with training in Melbourne, Australia, and enjoy ongoing support for your professional development.

Be Part of Something Big: Join a team about happiness and creativity, contributing to Malaysia’s fun and learning legacy.

How to Apply?

Ready to apply? Send your resume and a video showcasing your LEGO building skills to mmb@legoland.my.

Make sure your creation aligns with one of the themes listed on their official website.

Shortlisted candidates will be invited to LEGOLAND Malaysia Resort for a special interview and building assessment.

For more details, visit https://www.legoland.com.my/our-company/career/master-model-builder/ or check out LEGOLAND Malaysia on Facebook and Instagram.

