Give The Gift Of Superpowers Through LEGO Play This Christmas

This Holiday, The LEGO Group is ringing the festive season in by encouraging the gifting of superpowers one can obtain through LEGO Play.

From November till December, The LEGO Group will be bringing The LEGO Santa’s Superpower Christmas Cove across three malls; Sunway Carnival in Penang from 10 to 19 November, Sunway Velocity in Kuala Lumpur from 23 November to 3 December and Sunway Pyramid in Kuala Lumpur from 7 to 17 December.

In the spirit of giving, The LEGO Group will also be launching its first-ever Build to Give (BTG) initiative in Malaysia, and will be partnering with charities to spread the superpower of play to support children in need of play by building a LEGO brick heart and sharing the joy at the event.

For every LEGO heart built, The LEGO Group will be donating a LEGO set to a child from the appointed charity partners.

From 1 November, shoppers can also enjoy exclusive discounts on selected LEGO sets in-store and online, to encourage shoppers to give the gift of superpowers this Holiday through LEGO Play.

With a series of activities touching on the benefits of play, The LEGO Santa’s Superpower Christmas Cove offers an immersive yet powerful opportunity for all to experience the superpower of LEGO Play this festive season.

Experience the superpower of play at The LEGO Santa’s Superpower Christmas Cove

In partnership with Sunway Malls, the mall will be transformed into a Christmas superpower cove with countless opportunities and activities for children to discover a myriad of superpowers.

To kickstart their adventure, each participant will be given a mission card to complete a series of activity stations and help Santa and his Elves get supercharged for Christmas to locate the missing presents.

From saving Santa’s falling presents with the superpower of agility to putting your superpower of sharpness to the test in the Christmas Village diorama, families can come together to complete themed challenges and redeem a exclusive Santa Minifigure, while stocks last.

With the range of engaging activities, participants can put a series of superpowers to the test and discover how LEGO Play can enhance these skills, such as coordination, concentration, and their attention to detail.

To soak in the full Christmas spirit, visitors can catch special appearances and take photos with LEGO Santa Mascots at selected times over the weekend.

Give the gift of superpower with these LEGO sets

For a meaningful Christmas gifting experience, The LEGO Group has put together the top 10 LEGO sets across themes like LEGO City, LEGO Disney and LEGO Friends to help children discover the superpower of play this Christmas.

For those who wish to exercise their superpower of creativity, they can let their imagination run free with 60389 Custom Car Garage, which allows children to take their imagination up a gear by creating their custom car workshop and building their dream cars; or discover their superpower of speed while riding in 42161 Lamborghini Huracán Tecnica; or exercise their superpowers by building their own Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Infinity War superhero with 76247 The Hulkbuster: The Battle of Wakanda, a versatile play set that allows your child to live their superhero dreams.

For those who wish to train their superpower of storytelling, they can venture into the dream world with Mrs Castillo, Mateo and Zoey in 71456 Mrs. Castillo’s Turtle Van to put their creative brain juices to the test and decide if they want to play in party mode or flying submarine mode; for the Disney fans, go on an adventure with 43216 Princess Enchanted Journey to build confidence and train their storytelling skills as one embarks on a journey with Princess Jasmine, Cinderella and Rapunzel. They can also share their love for all things nature in 41757 Botanical Garden while designing their dream greenhouse with a wide range of plant and butterfly species.

Other crowd favourites for this year also include the 43217 LEGO Up House, 10313 LEGO Wildflower Bouquet, 41736 LEGO Friends Sea Rescue Center, and the 42154 2022 Ford GT. To celebrate the season of giving, The LEGO Group will be offering a 20% discount for the Top 10 Christmas Sets for adults across all retail channels, and a 20% discount for the Top 10 Christmas Sets for children across selected retail channels from 1 November to 31 December.

Families can bask in the Holiday spirit together in the 10325 Alpine Lodge, where they can craft a cozy, snow-topped getaway. Full list of the LEGO sets can be found in the annex below.

Additionally, you can also do your Christmas shopping at Sunway Malls during the event dates to receive an exclusive 4-in-1 Christmas Ornament with a minimum purchase of RM249, while stocks last.

Share the gift of superpowers with your loved ones this Christmas through LEGO play! Visit LEGO Malaysia for more information, as well as the latest offerings and promotions. Shop LEGO sets at all LEGO Certified Stores.

