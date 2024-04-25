Malton Launches Final Tower Of River Park, Offering Maybank MyDeco

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Malton Berhad has unveiled its final tower (Block B) of River Park following the successful launch of its previous Tower A and Tower C blocks with more than 70% take-up rate.

The GreenRE-certified River Park condominium in Bangsar South enjoys a host of conveniences within reach, from ready public transportation options to medical facilities, education institutions, retail hubs and enhanced road infrastructure.

River Park Tower B is a 47-storey high-rise with 452 units offering a stunning view of Kuala Lumpur.

To celebrate the launch of the final tower of River Park, Malton collaborates with Maybank to help prospective River Park owners turn their newly purchased units into dream homes.

(From left) Vincent Lim (Chief Sales Officer, The Makeover Guys), Kelvin Choo (CEO, Malton Property Development), Angela Ong (General Manager of Sales & Marketing, Malton), and Alan Ng (Regional Director Federal Territory, Community Financial Services, Maybank).

Maybank MyDeco financing provides funding for home interior improvements, furnishings, fittings, and interior design works. Home buyers can seamlessly integrate their Maybank home financing with Maybank MyDeco financing to secure an additional facility of up to another 30% for a total facility of up to 120% of the property price for interior transformation expenses.

We are thrilled to introduce Maybank MyDeco financing to our River Park home buyers. This unique home ownership solution enables aspiring home owners to purchase a house and transform it into their dream home with a new makeover, thus providing an unparalleled living experience at River Park. The strategic collaboration with Maybank aims to help alleviate financial difficulties associated with home ownership, demonstrating our shared goal of improving the home ownership journey. Kelvin Choo, CEO of Malton Property Development

Last weekend’s event received an overwhelming response from the market with repeated Malton buyers, investors and new buyers.

Going beyond just home financing, we are commited to Humanising Financial Services. We offer budgeting and planning tools and insurance and takaful coverage, to empower you on your home ownership journey. With Maybank, you can expect accessible, flexible, and holistic solutions. Our innovative Maybank MyDeco financing caters to the evolving needs of home buyers who not only want to own a property but also personalise it into their dream living space. And to celebrate your new home, be sure to enter our ‘Win Home Makeovers Worth RM1.1 Million’ contest, where eligible customers stand a chance to win home makeovers from Maybank. Alan Ng, Regional Director Federal Territory, Community Financial Services Maybank

At the River Park launch, home buyers participated in a lucky draw and won prizes such as an iPhone 15, a luxurious stay at Banyan Tree Hotel, and movie tickets to Dadi Cinema.

I am still in shock after winning the grand prize worth RM20,000 travel package. Upon my mother’s suggestion, I visited the sales gallery and immediately knew that this was the place I wanted to call home. What surprises me the most is the location of River Park, which is in close proximity to Mid Valley, KTM train station, amenities and major highways. I am further atracted to the fact that Malton has invested RM10 million to construct an ingress from the NPE-Federal Highway link exclusively for the residents. Chan Yan Hao, River Park buyer

Situated between Old Klang Road and Bangsar South, River Park development has achieved provisional GreenRE “Bronze” certification for its green features, including EV charging stations.

Grand prize winner Chan Yan Hao.

The eco-friendly condominium promises premium amenities, catering to urban professionals and growing families who prefer to live and work near the city.

Comprising 1,332 units across three towers, River Park offers 2 and 3-bedroom layouts ranging from 812 sq ft to 1,180 sq ft. Slated for completion in 2026, River Park has an estimated gross development value of RM1 billion.

Prospective buyers are invited to visit the River Park sales gallery on Waze or contact 1700 82 5300.

For more information about River Park, click here.

To know more about Maybank MyDeco financing, click here.

Say goodbye to queueing at the bank for home financing. Check your eligibility, apply and get approved, all online with Maybank Home²u

