Krishh To Dazzle Fans In First Solo Show In Malaysia

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

For the past few years, singers and music composers from the Indian Cinema Industry have performed in back-to-back concerts in Malaysia.

We had some big names here such as A.R. Rahman and Harris Jayaraj. Next up is singer Krishh who stole many fans’ hearts with his captivating voice.

Krishh Live in Malaysia is set to mesmerize fans 24 August 2024 at the Megastar Arena in Kuala Lumpur, organised by Harekrishna Textiles and AK Flims Production.

Managing Director of Harekrishna Textiles and AK Films Production Harekrishna Bathumalai said that they

are thrilled to present the prestigious singer to the Malaysian audience.

“We’re ecstatic to showcase Krishh’s exceptional talent to our audiences, promising an electrifying experience that will leave everyone on the edge of their seats!” he said.

Krishh has performed on many stages in Malaysia, but this will be his first solo show.

The highlight of this concert is that everyone performing, including Krishh will no take a lot of breaks, meaning fans will have the opportunity to enjoy their favourite songs in a stretch.

Krishh

Pic Credit: Singer Krishh/Instagram

Krishh has received recognition for his compelling stage presence and dynamic performances, displaying a vast repertoire spanning multiple languages and genres.

Audiences can anticipate an evening full of soul-stirring tunes and exhilarating intensity as he takes center stage at Megastar Arena.

The popular singer’s career as a playback singer kickstarted with the song Manjal Veyyil when he was introduced by the music composer Harris Jeyaraj in the movie Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu in 2006

18 years on and he has recorded many songs which have become favourites and have been ruling the playlists of millions.

Songs like Karu Karu, Adiye Kolluthey and Chinna Thamarai are just a few from his vast repertoire.

He also studied acting at the New York Film Academy and appeared on Broadway in a Walt Disney version of Aladdin.

After coming back to Chennai, Krish set out to become an established actor. He performed in theatre productions and cultural events before becoming well-known in the film industry.

During the press conference that took place at the Royal Selangor Club in Kuala Lumpur, he said that Malaysia is very close to his heart and for the concert, he expressed his desire to work with local artists.

Tickets

There are 5 zones including standing zones and seating zones with prices starting at RM139.

The tickets can be purchased at My Tickets Asia, also available via instalment through the Atome platform.

There is also a lucky draw for concertgoers where a lucky winner will walk (or ride) away with a brand new motorcycle.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.