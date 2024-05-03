EPF Announces Online System Disruption On Same Day As Account 3 Going Live

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In a message to its contributors, the Employees Provident Fund (EPF, better known as KWSP) said there will be a disruption to its online system on 10 and 11 May.

The system is expected to recover on 12 May.

During the disruption period, members are advised to plan their transactions accordingly.

By the looks of it, this online disruption will be taking place during the time EPF’s account restructuring will go live.

Only recently EPF announced it will launch the much-talked about Account 3 on 11 May.

EPF members are given between 11 May and 31 August to decide if they want to transfer some funds from the existing Account 2 which will later be known as Akaun Sejahtera into Account 3, to be known as Akaun Fleksibel as an initial fund.

Meanwhile, Account 1 will be renamed Akaun Persaraan.

Akaun Persaraan will focus on retirement savings, Akaun Sejahtera will cater to life cycle needs during retirement, and Akaun Fleksibel will provide flexibility for short-term financial needs.

The EPF Account Restructuring initiative aims to enhance members’ income security after retirement while addressing their current life cycle needs.

