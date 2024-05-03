A Gathering Of Oyens Happening At Gateway KLIA2!

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Yes, you read that right! Gateway KLIA2 is set to host a unique event that will delight cat lovers of all ages.

This huge “Oyen Gathering” will have a variety of events, mainly a Garfield Look Alike Cat Competition and an Orange Cat Exhibition, which will take place on 18 and 19 May 2024, promising a fun-filled weekend for feline enthusiasts.

The event will kick off on Saturday, 18 May, with a colouring contest for children.

There will be two categories: Category A for children aged 5-6 and Category B for children aged 7-8.

Participants are encouraged to wear orange t-shirts to match the vibrant theme of the event.

Entry fee for this category will be RM20 for the first 200 contestants only.

The first prize winners in each category will receive RM300, second place will receive RM200, and third place will receive RM100. All participants will receive a participation certificate.

On Sunday, 19 May, the main event will take place, featuring the Garfield Look Alike Cat Competition and the Orange Cat Exhibition.

The first 200 contestants to bring their orange cats will receive a prize.

There will be various categories for the competition, including the Orange Cat Exhibition, where cat owners can showcase their beloved pets.

For the Garfield Look Alike Competition, participants will have the chance to win attractive cash prizes.

The first-place winner will receive RM500, second place RM400, third place RM300, fourth place RM200, and fifth place RM100.

In addition to cash prizes, all winners will also receive cat food. Not only can your fuzzy ginger feline win cash prizes, but free cat food as well? Say less!

It’s time to let your furbabies embrace their inner “oyen” for a chance to win some great prizes for this coming event.

Don’t miss the chance to witness “peak-ginger-behaviour” from all the orange cats participating in the show. See you there!

