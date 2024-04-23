Woman In Penang Gets 10 Years’ Jail For Throwing Hot Water On Man With Down Syndrome

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The woman who was responsible for splashing hot water on 33-year-old A Solairaj who has Down Syndrome, has been sentenced to 10 years’ jail by the Balik Pulau Sessions Court in Penang today.

Oo Saw Kee, 39, who works as a sales promoter was also fined RM6,000 in default of 12-months jail as she pleaded guilty to the offence, as reported by The Star.

She was prosecuted under Section 326 of the Penal Code, which, if found guilty, carries a maximum 20-year prison sentence, a fine or whipping.

According to judge Ahzal Fariz Ahmad Khairuddin, Oo committed grave, cruel, and inhumane acts, particularly against a disabled person.

He went on to say that Oo had acted without being provoked.

“In this case, the court needs to take into consideration the public interest rather than personal interest of the accused.

“The sentence serves not only as a lesson to the accused but also to society out there, not to repeat similar action against disabled individuals,” he said, as reported by NST.

State prosecution director Mohd Nordin Ismail said the victim is still being treated for burns on his right shoulder, back, and neck.

He said the accused and the victim did not know each other despite living in the same apartment complex since 2014.

The incident occurred last Friday (19 April) inside a lift of an apartment at Jalan Rajawali, Bayan Lepas.

CCTV camera footage of the incident was then shared on social media.

In the video that was shared, a woman was seen taking out a bottle and splashing its contents on a man who had just entered the lift.

Oo was detained on the same night of the incident by the Penang police.

According to Barat Daya acting police chief Deputy Superintendent Jafri Md Zain, the suspect was taken into custody at the apartment grounds at 9.21pm.

The victim’s sister, A Krishna Armi, in a witness impact statement, expressed her desire for a harsh punishment for the pain her brother is going through.

She said the incident has taken a toll on the whole family, especially since they are not well-to-do.

They fear that a lenient sentence will lead to possible revenge by the accused as they reside in the same area.

