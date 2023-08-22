Journey Into The World Of LEGO DREAMZzz At Legoland’s Build Your Dream World Event

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter or Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

Have you ever wanted to disappear into your dream world when life gets too boring? It’s still not too late to do so with LEGO DREAMZzz.

The Lego Group calls LEGO DREAMZzz one of the most researched themes the company had ever made and it took three and a half years to develop it.

LEGO DREAMZzz was first launched as a 10-episode animation on 15 May 2023. The story follows a group of middle schoolers – Mateo, Izzie, Cooper, Logan, and Zoey – who discover an ancient secret that the dream world exists.

It’s up to them to defend the dream world and the waking world from the tyrannical Nightmare King.

The LEGO DREAMZzz series is available to watch on the LEGO Youtube channel and Netflix.

Join the Build Your Dream World event at Legoland Malaysia

From now until 24 September, families get to step into the imaginative world of LEGO DREAMZzz at the Build Your Dream World event at the Legoland Malaysia Resort.

Together with characters from the hit LEGO DREAMZzz series, guests are invited to journey into the dream world, undergo special dream-chaser training and unleash their wildest imaginations.

The Build Your Dream World event at Legoland Malaysia Resort.

So how did my dream chaser certification go? The first task to be certified as a dream chaser was to embark on a thrilling quest to find escaped dream creatures in MINILAND.

Once I completed the first quest, I had to master the skill of dream crafting by building my dream or nightmare creature at the build boxes provided at the park.

The final step to becoming an official dream chaser is to release my creation into the dream world with an immersive portal mission.

When I emerged on the other side of the portal, I was given my Dream Chaser ID badges to certify my status as a fully-fledged dream chaser.

After getting their Dream Chaser ID badges, families can join Mateo and Izzie on an epic adventure to battle the Nightmare King with the all-new “Z-Blob Rescue Rush” 4D movie in the LEGO Studios 4D Movie Theatre.

If you’re staying in Legoland Malaysia Resort, be sure to solve the puzzle in your hotel room.

Upon solving the puzzle, you’ll get the “passcode” to unlock the box in the room and you’ll find two Lego sets and a LEGO DREAMZzz comic for free!

Unleash your creativity with the LEGO DREAMZzz sets

To encourage young dreamers to unleash their imaginations and harness the power of their dreams, the LEGO Group has also launched an innovative product range featuring the new characters and stories from the hit LEGO DREAMZzz series.

The LEGO DREAMZzz sets come with story-led building instructions so builders can jump right in and bring the fantastical creatures or vehicles of their dreams to life.

Some of the sets are:

71453 Izzie and Bunchu the Bunny

71454 Mateo and Z-Blob the Robot

71456 Mrs. Castillo’s Turtle Van

71469 Nightmare Shark Ship

71461 Fantastical Tree House

Enjoy exclusive promotions at Lego stores

From 1 August to 14 September, shoppers can redeem an exclusive LEGO DREAMZzz foldable backpack with a minimum spend of RM299 on any LEGO DREAMZzz sets purchased at LEGOLAND Malaysia or LEGO Certified Stores.

Shoppers can also redeem a 30636 Z-Blob and Bunchu Spider Escape with a minimum spend of RM199 on any LEGO DREAMZzz sets purchased across all retail platforms while stocks last.

The brand-new LEGO DREAMZzz sets are on sale from 1 August 2023 and will be available across LEGO Certified Stores, LEGO® Official Store on Lazada, Shopee, Amazon, as well as major retailers and department stores in Malaysia.

To find out more about the LEGO DREAMZzz sets, visit the LEGO Malaysia website.

