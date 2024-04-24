[Watch] Viral Power: Kid’s Dream Of Riding In Yellow Lamborghini Comes True After Mom Turns To FB For Help

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The power of social media made a child’s dream come true recently as shared by Tiktok user Mikael Hidayat.

It all started when a mother shared a snapshot of a yellow Lamborghini taken by her 8-year-old child.

The photo was shared with the administrator of the Orang Wangsa Maju Facebook page.

The mother told the administrator that her child had snapped the photo of a Lamborghini Aventador around the area of Taman Melati at 4.30pm on 18 April 2024.

She said her child was so excited upon spotting the Lamborghini that despite the heavy rain at the time, the child was determined to snap a photo.

The mother hoped the page could share the photo in a bid to get the supercar’s owner to take notice as her child is a fan of Lamborghini cars and would love the chance to ride in one.

The mother said she would settle with just having her child take a photo while standing next to the car.

The page obliged the mother’s wish and shared the photo and her story.

Dreams Do Come True

Enter Mikael Hidayat. He spotted the post and thought the car looked just like the one his friend owns.

He tagged his friend and it turned out, he was right.

The owner managed to contact the mother and they arranged a meet, in which Mikael said he tagged along.

They set out to meet at a restaurant and the mother arrived with her three children. The youngest was the Lamborghini fan.

Mikael said the oldest child had leukaemia and was undergoing treatment at the Kuala Lumpur Hospital (HKL) but he too was visibly excited.

According to Mikael, his friend’s expression changed a little when he heard this.

Their sister was more quiet, but she smiled occasionally. Their father did not come along as he was outstation at the time.

After treating the family to dinner, Mikael’s friend took the siblings for a spin in his Lamborghini.

Mikael said the children were so excited and happy, and they also took photos of the car.

Mikael shared all this on his Facebook page as well as TikTok. He respectfully did not show the children’s faces but shared a short clip of the mother driving away and the kids waving to the Lamborghini owner after the eventful night.

In the video, Mikael’s friend was close to tears after the family left.

“No matter how impossible a mother’s dream is for her child, if God allows it, it will still happen even if it is unexpected. As small as it is for us, it means so much to others, sometimes people we don’t even know,” Mikael said, ending his post.

