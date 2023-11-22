Youngest Suspect In Gang Rape Of 11YO Girl is 13

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

An 11-year-old girl was said to have been raped multiple times by seven individuals who are friends of her brother in a house in Kampung Pahat Luar, Perak.

The matter came to light after the girl’s mother lodged a police report.

Six of the seven suspects are also siblings. All seven, aged between 13 and 31 were arrested by a team from the Criminal Investigation Division of the Gerik district police headquarters (IPD) yesterday.

None tested positive for drugs after a urine test was conducted. All of them have been remanded until next Monday to assist in investigations.

The rape occurred on 3 November at around 2pm, but it was only reported at 9.26pm Monday at the Gerik police station, according to Gerik district police chief Superintendent Zulkifli Mahmood, as reported by Kosmo.

The victim’s mother, a 36-year-old housewife only knew about the incident when she was informed by her husband.

The incident was allegedly witnessed by the victim’s other brother who is only 9 who also claimed to have seen his sister being raped several times.

