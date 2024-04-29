Battle Of The Reds: Liverpool Reds Bags Win Over Manchester Reds In Exhibition Match

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The National Stadium at Bukit Jalil was filled with supporters of two English Premier League clubs last Saturday (27 April) for the Battle of the Reds exhibition match.

In the rivalry match between Manchester United (Red Devils) and Liverpool (The Reds), the latter once again proved that they are the better “Reds” by clutching the title of the match, winning with a score line of 4-2.

In the epic battle between the Reds’ legendary players from both teams, they proved that even when they have retired, the fire and passion for the rivalry still burns in their hearts.

Playing for Liverpool Reds were Emile Heskey, Glen Johnson, John Arne Riise, Patrik Berger, Vladimir Smicer, Steve McManaman, Jason McAteer, Florent Sinama, John Durnin, David Thompson, Jermaine Pennant, Djibril Cisse, and Phil Babb.

This team was captained by Luis Garcia and managed by David James.

The Manchester Reds were managed by Dwight Yorke and captained by Teddy Sheringham. The lineup for the team were David May, Wes Brown, Clayton Blackmore, Keith Gillespie, Ben Thornley, Eric Djemba Djemba, Paul Rachubka, Russell Beardsmore, Lee Martin, Danny Webber, Mikael Silvestre, Quinton Fortune, Dimitar Berbatov, Erik Nevland, and Dion Dublin.

First Half

From the beginning of the match, the intensity of the rivalry for these teams was seen and felt by thousands of fans who were present there.

Djibril Cisse took the lead for Liverpool Reds in the 16th minute.

However, the lead did not last as long as Manchester Reds responded quickly and drew the score line with Dimitar Berbatov’s goal.

As the first half continued, the intensity of the game also increased, as did the cheering from fans of both clubs.

Towards the end of the first half, Danny Webber’s goal for Manchester Reds in the 39th minute saw them clutching the lead with the score now 2-1.

Second half

5 minutes into the first half, Liverpool equalized with a penalty which was scored by Cisse. He again converted another penalty in the 51st minute completing his hat trick for the day.

Later on, the match went on where both teams created chances and entertained the crowd with their textbook defending and impeccable passing and awesome gameplay.

The cherry on the cake came in the 75th minute when Florent Sinama scored a beautiful goal from a counter-attack from a missed penalty by Paul Rachubka.

This goal spelled victory for Liverpool Reds at the end of the match. Luis Garcia said in a Twitter posting that the cup had reached home.

Battle of the Reds trophy comes home. Fantastic game vs. Manchester reds in front of thousands of loud supporters that came to join us to this beautiful stadium. Thanks, WLF, for looking after us and to the amazing fans for these 3 beautiful days in KL. See you next time ❤️ pic.twitter.com/bFDURlRRo2 — Luis Garcia (@luchogarcia14) April 28, 2024

After the match, many fans had the opportunity to get pictures and signatures from Heskey and Berbatov.

