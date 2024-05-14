Another GSC To Close, One More To Launch Next Week In KL East Mall

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Golden Screen Cinemas (GSC) may be closing down some of its outlets but it’s all part of a strategic expansion plan to “redefine entertainment experiences and capture new markets”.

We reported yesterday that they told Business Times about more closures coming soon but they are focusing on shopping malls with higher foot traffic.

READ MORE: “Too Many Malls” – GSC To Close More Cinemas This Year

In a statement to the media, GSC stressed their commitment to innovation, particularly with the imminent launch of their outlet at KL East Mall this 20 May.

They will also be shuting down the GSC Central Square in Sungai Petani by early June, maintaining the one in Amanjay Mall which is about 7km away.

The GSC KL East Mall will have 8 halls, including an IMAX hall and the third PlayPark in Malaysia.

I am excited to share our unwavering commitment to elevating the movie-goer’s experience through entertainment excellence. At GSC, we are dedicated to delivering unforgettable experiences that go beyond conventional norms. Through embracing technological advancements and fostering a culture of innovation, we ensure that every visit to our cinemas is an unparalleled journey tailored to the evolving preferences of our moviegoers. Koh Mei Lee, Chief Executive Officer, Golden Screen Cinemas

The KL East Mall is located off the Middle Ring Road 2 (MRR2) opposite Taman Melati near Gombak.

GSC teased its Facebook users yesterday on the upcoming launch of a “family-friendly cinema”.

