Malaysia Airlines Announces Manchester United Partnership, MAG Records First Ever Profit Since 2014

For the first time since 2014, which is nearly 10 years ago, the Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG) recorded an annual net profit.

In 2023, the group’s earnings was at RM766 million, as reported by The Edge.

MAG operates Malaysia’s national carrier Malaysia Airlines Bhd or MAS as people commonly refer to it.

While the name MAS has been dropped, it is still what many are familiar with.

The national carrier posted an operating profit of RM1.099 billion last year.

They attributed this to “higher capacity and robust yield amid strong passenger travel demand”.

While MAG’s cash balance was at RM4.27 billion at the end of December 2023, they expect cash to remain positive on a daily basis this year.

MAG group managing director Datuk Captain Izham Ismail is confident that MAG is positioned for a comeback.

Glory glory Malaysia Airlines

This is not the only good news coming out of the national carrier this week as Malaysia Airlines announced a collaboration that would put a smile on English Premier League (EPL) fans.

In a social media update, they announced their partnership as the Official Commercial Airline Partner of Manchester United.

Clearly this was met with enthusiasm among fans of the football club with one already tagging Kylian Mbappe on Malaysia Airlines’ Instagram post, asking him to “book a flight” to play with Manchester United.

Mbappe, a French footballer currently plays for PSG and rumours are rife that he may move to Real Madrid in the next transfer window but Manchester United fans are lobbying for him to come over to their team.

