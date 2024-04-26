US Embassy Says Malaysia Safe To Travel Despite Portland Professor’s Unsafe Claim

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

American professor Bruce Gilley recently sparked controversy when he said Malaysia is not safe in a Twitter post.

The political science professor from the Portland State University in Oregon was in the country for several talks and made the claim after netizens slammed him for saying Malaysia was calling for a second Holocaust against the Jews.

University Malaya (UM) who hosted the professor, apologised for inviting him and cancelled the remainder of his programme.

Meanwhile, a check on the US Embassy in Malaysia’s website finds that the travel advisory for Malaysia remains on Level 1.

Level 1 is the lowest level out of four, with the remark “exercise normal precaution”.

Malaysia has been on Level 1 since at least 24 July, 2023 with no changes since.

They do however warn of “frequent demonstrations”.

