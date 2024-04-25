UM Apologises For Inviting Controversial Speaker, Gilley Sets Up Crowdfund For Himself

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Universiti Malaya (UM) has apologised and expressed regrets for inviting US-based political science professor Bruce Gilley after he claimed Malaysia is calling for a second Holocaust against the Jews.

In line with the advice of the Minister of Higher Education Zambry Abdul Kadir, UM has cancelled all programmes and activities involving Gilley.

UM also criticised Gilley’s false claims that Malaysia is an unsafe place. The university said Gilley’s claims were irresponsible and overboard until it angered many Malaysians.

Moving forward, the university promises to improve its procedure and guidelines when it comes to inviting foreign guests, especially performing better background checks and the guests’ social media accounts.

UM reiterates it supports the government’s stance of rejecting any elements related to Israel and supports all efforts to recognise Palestine as a sovereign nation.

Meanwhile, Gilley has seemingly set up a crowdfund on GoFundMe for himself despite saying he wouldn’t accept any reimbursement of travel and lodging costs from UM.

The crowdfund is titled “Dr Gilley calling out official anti-Semitism in Malaysia.”

On Twitter, Gilley wrote that he wouldn’t take the reimbursement for his travel and lodgings due to the university’s and Malaysia’s “disgraceful behaviour.”

Gilley said $2,346 was enough to cover his one-way flight to Malaysia and the hotel he stayed in.

Netizens were aghast at Gilley’s audacity to play the victim and ask for funds from the public after turning down the reimbursement. It’s giving begpacker vibes.

Netizens added that being anti-Zionism is not anti-Semitism.

Hahahahah terus bagi link gofundme untuk mintak derma 🤣. Dasar zionist miskin jenis rembat harta orang je kerja. — Kim  (@HaHakim97) April 25, 2024

"I won't accept reimbursement but here is the total cost incurred and my GoFundMe link"…. You just redefine a new level of low. Wow. — back2fitrah Allah (@Back2Fitrah09) April 25, 2024

How shameless and audacious one needs to be to seek reimbursement for speaking about a topic one wasn’t invited to speak about.



Go find a corner and cry more. — Nazrin (@nazrinkb) April 25, 2024

Is he eligible for GoFundMe? He himself created his own mess and asked for donations for what he had done wrong. — Magdelina Bahri (@mag23delina) April 25, 2024

Anti zionism is not anti semitism.



GTFO pic.twitter.com/Df1moJvck5 — Khairul Aqmal 🍉 (@KhairulAqmal) April 25, 2024

