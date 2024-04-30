KFC Malaysia Temporarily Closes Over 100 Restaurants

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

KFC Malaysia has temporarily closed over 100 restaurants nationwide due to challenging economic conditions and ongoing boycotts.

The closures are temporary and affect outlets mainly in Kelantan.

News reports citing Nanyang Siang Pau have confirmed that 108 KFC branches across Malaysia have temporarily shut down, including 21 outlets in Kelantan, which accounts for 80% of the state’s total branches.

QSR Brands, the operator of KFC Malaysia, stated that the closures were a proactive measure to manage increasing costs and adapt to the current economic climate.

At the same time, QSR Brands said it is working to reopen the outlets as soon as possible.

The company aims to address these difficulties while ensuring the well-being of its employees and preserving the brand’s reputation in the Malaysian market.

Employees from the affected stores have been offered the opportunity to relocate to operating stores as part of a strategic move to optimize resources in areas with higher customer engagement.

The country has approximately 850 KFC restaurants, including a network of over 500 restaurants and delivery concepts.

Separating Facts from Fiction

Over the past week, there has been widespread speculation and viral news regarding the temporary closure of KFC outlets.

While economic challenges are the primary reason for the closures, some reports suggest that ongoing boycotts related to the Israel-Palestine conflict may have also played a role.

It’s important to note that KFC, as a brand, does not engage in political activities or take sides in political conflicts.

The franchises around the world are operated by local business entities that might have different owners.

Any boycotts or controversies are often due to broader geopolitical issues rather than actions taken by the company itself.

A Golden Opportunity for Local Food Brands to Shine

Amidst the concerns, some individuals have expressed a more optimistic outlook, suggesting that this could be an opportunity for consumers to explore and support alternative local brands.

They argue that KFC’s temporary absence from the market could boost smaller, homegrown fast-food chains and independent eateries.

These local businesses often struggle to compete with international giants like KFC’s marketing power and brand recognition.

However, with KFC’s temporary closures, some believe now is the perfect time for Malaysians to discover and appreciate local entrepreneurs’ diverse culinary options.

