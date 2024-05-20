Planetary Health Aims To Build The Bridge Between Health Of The Planet And Mankind

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Technology has given us many advantages in life. From comfortable homes to drinking clean water, we have developed technology for pretty much everything.

We have all the information we need in the palm of our hands yet with all these technologies and the constant push to achieve more, we are hurting our planet.

Realising this, a global community has been created known as Planetary Health.

In Malaysia, the Sunway Centre for Planetary Health collaborates with Sunway University and other partners to address planetary health challenges and develop evidence-based solutions.

Planetary Health

According to the Executive Director of Sunway Centre for Planetary Health, Professor Tan Sri Dr Jemilah Mahmod, the concept of Planetary Health is fairly new.

It is a transdisciplinary approach to analyzing human behavior on earth and its impact on human health acknowledges the need for a multi-systems approach, considering economic, social, health, and environmental aspects to protect the planet and human health.

Currently, the planet is going through major changes due to human activities which has disrupted the planet’s system.

……when the earth’s systems are disrupted, you will get things like climate change. Biodiversity loss and all that, all systems disruptions. Dr Jemilah Mahmood

Tipping point

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) defines tipping points as critical thresholds in a system that can cause significant, irreversible changes, indicating that small changes can trigger reinforcing loops.

According to Dr Jemilah, there are 16 tipping points around the globe and we have tipped one of it in Greenland.

As a result, the temperature of the planet has exceeded 1.5 degrees Celcius which has caused global warming.

That is why many countries have been facing warmer weather for months now, including Malaysia.

“The WHO calls the climate crisis the greatest health threat to mankind today,” Dr Jemilah said during an interview with TRP recently.

Climate change is causing economic loss, health risks, and the movement of infectious diseases from tropical to temperate countries.

It’s also causing biodiversity loss, impacting crops, pollination, and food security. High carbon dioxide levels in the ocean leads to acidification, killing corals and reducing fish populations.

The future of climate change remains uncertain, but it’s a pressing concern, added Dr Jemilah.

Who is affected?

All of humankind is indeed affected. However, according to Dr Jemilah, the main contributors to gas emissions are the USA, China and Europe, but the ones that are affected the most are the low to middle-income countries.

“This is why we say we are in the epoch of Anthropocene, where human behaviours, human activities, are actually damaging the planet and causing all these different consequences as well.” – Dr Jemilah

The healthcare complex, comprising only 20% of the population, is significantly impacted by factors such as transportation, diet, nutrition, green spaces, walking, and public transport.

Microplastics, found in water, are a neuroendocrine disruptor, leading to non-communicable diseases like heart blood pressure, and diabetes.

Pollution, a consequence of planetary damage, has been linked to respiratory diseases, cancer, hypertension, and Alzheimer’s.

Solution

This is where the global community of Planetary health comes in and Dr Jemilah said that Asia as a continent needs to play a major role in setting an example of reviving our planet.

This is because Malaysia is still rich in biodiversity and also has policies to protect the forests.

“It needs to have a national transition, energy transition roadmap,” she added.

Malaysia is working towards net zero emissions through a national planetary health action plan.

As Malaysia takes on ASEAN chairmanship next year, it is crucial to show leadership in this area.

Local solutions, such as tree planting, can be explored to address climate change. Trees not only sequester carbon but also provide green spaces, cooling cities.

Singapore, for example, aims to become a garden city by expanding plant growth on buildings and near buildings to prevent heat islands.

By implementing these strategies, Malaysia can contribute to a more sustainable future for its citizens.

National Planetary Health Action Plan

This plan is crucial in breaking down silos and coordinating efforts towards a central focus on health.

The pandemic has highlighted the importance of health in our lives, and a lack of it can lead to a halt in life and loss of people.

The plan aims to link health with other aspects of life, such as energy, sustainability, and climate change. It is a system shift, breaking down silos and working in a coordinated manner.

It is essential to recognize that the determinants of health are not solely within the health sector.

All these efforts if done right would revive our planet’s health which in return would help the health of mankind.

But, for this to work, it is not only the government, but also the people should work hand in hand in making changes.

All we have is one planet, let’s not destroy it but work together to save it.

