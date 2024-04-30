[Watch] UK Med Students Doing Electives In Malaysia Love It Here

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Two medical students from the United Kingdom who chose to do their medical electives at the University Malaya Medical Centre (UMMC) have gone viral on TikTok after sharing videos of their time here.

The duo Lydie and Hazel share the TikTok account @lydieandhazal, documenting their journeys as medical students.

In one of the videos, the women shared they loved doing their medical electives in Malaysia so far. Lydie is currently doing anaesthetics while Hazal follows the obstetrics and gynaecology team.

Both said it was interesting to learn and see the differences between the healthcare systems in Malaysia and back home in the United Kingdom. One difference they noticed was that maternity packages were advertised in the wards.

They also took the chance to explore the city and become full tourists. They visited Suria KLCC and loved the park, especially the greeneries.

Lydie and Hazal went for the Twin Towers tour but unfortunately, it was raining so their views were not that great.

Nevertheless, they said being up high among the clouds was still amazing. All was not lost because they saw the twin towers all lit up at night.

They loved the food in Malaysia too, having eaten in the hospital food court and trying out pretzels at Auntie Anne’s and Din Tai Fung, which they rated 8.5 out of 10.

On their TikTok account, they also shared with potential medical students how to organise their electives if they want to do theirs in Malaysia.

#medicalstudent #medicalelective #travel #lifestyle #london #londoncreators #bestfriends #profressionals #womeninstem ♬ Cafe music, corporate VP, comfortable(1277239) – zukisuzuki @lydieandhazal Replying to @Tweedleqeem 📍My favourite spots so far? 🔗I love the liveliness of Bukit Bintang! The on-street karaoke, the buzz, the lights!! And there are literally people of all ages and sizes living their best lives and enjoying their city. Also let’s not forget Jalan Alor Food Street near by😍 🔗Petronas twin towers at night are OUT OF THIS WORLD🌎 100% the top 3 most beautiful things I have seen with my own two eyes. Absolutely blown away. 🔗Din Tai Fung deffo lived up to the TikTok hype. The soup dumplings? 🫣I could genuinely eat 20 x We’re posting all the places we’re going to on our Instagram story on a DAILY BASIS so ❤️Follow @lydieandhazal❤️ if you haven’t already xx 📍What has pleasantly surprised me? 🔗Not getting lost on public transport the first time we took a train!? Can I get a round of applause please? As someone who can barely navigate the transport back home, I did pretty well if I do say so myself. 🔗The cultural and religious diversity amongst the KL population and the way in which that reflects in the architecture, the fashion & the people🫶🏽 📍How’s placement going!? My anaesthetics supervisor 🩺 here is the loveliest person ever! I always get lucky with my Drs when abroad (My Anaesthetics Dr. when I was in 🇲🇹Malta for placement last year was SO cool too). I got the perfect mix of a Dr. willing to give good clinical exposure and teaching regarding different things within Anaesthetics but also one that allows for flexible placement hours because 🗺️ one of the main reasons why I’m in Malaysia is to TRAVEL😅 #medicalschool

In another video, they noted that people in Malaysia are generally friendly and said there were many things to see and do.

When asked in the comments why they chose Malaysia, Lydie and Hazal said they get to experience Malaysia’s rich culture, prestigious institutions like UM, affordable living expenses depending on exchange rate, good food, and endless tourist attractions.

In addition, students doing their medical electives in Malaysia get to travel to nearby destinations such as Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam.

Netizens welcomed them to the country and hoped they would have a good time during their stay.

They also hoped that Lydie and Hazal get the chance to visit the other states and experience the different food too.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.