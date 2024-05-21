Have You Planned Your 2024 Long Weekends Yet?

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

May is nearly coming to an end! If you still have annual leaves to use up or need a long break, here are the dates you can plan around for a long weekend off:

Wesak Day – 22 May

Wesak falls on a Wednesday which means you can have a 5-Day break! That is if you take leave on Thursday (23 May) and Friday (24 May).

Agong’s birthday – 3 June

Factor in the weekend and you get three days off from 1 to 3 June (Saturday to Monday). Fun fact: No additional leave necessary.

Hari Raya Haji – 17 June

Long weekend from Saturday 15 June to Monday 17 June. Also no additional leave necessary.

Awal Muharram – 8 July

Awal Muharram falls on Sunday which means the following Monday is a public holiday. So it’s a long weekend from 6 to 8 July (Saturday to Monday) with no additional leave necessary.

*Johor, Kedah, Kelantan, and Terengganu will not get an off day on 8 July.

Malaysia Day & Prophet’s Muhammad’s Birthday – 16 September

Another long weekend from 14 to 16 September (Saturday to Monday).

Deepavali – 31 October

Deepavali falls on Thursday 31 October. So if you take leave on Friday, you’ll get a long break until Sunday 3 November.

Selangor Sultan’s Birthday – 11 December

For Selangor peeps, if you take leave on Thursday and Friday, you’ll get a stretch of break from 11 to 15 December (Wednesday to Sunday).

Christmas – 25 December

Christmas is on Wednesday so here’s another opportunity to stretch the long weekend if you take leave on Thursday and Friday.

P.S: Make sure you finish your work or tasks before you disappear!

