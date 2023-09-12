Straight As Student Fails To Get Into UM, Seeks Support Letters For Appeal

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Public university placements have always been a topic of debate in Malaysia. Each year, we hear stories of students who scored high marks in school but failed to get into highly coveted courses such as medicine. Meanwhile, their peers who did not score straight A’s seemed to get university placements easily.

A Twitter user Thasven Raj (@ThasvenR) is one of the students in the former category. He scored straight A’s in Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) and in matriculation. Thasven’s merit score is also 100%.

Despite his amazing results, he did not get into any of his university choices. He has taken to Twitter to ask for any politicians to write a letter of support for his appeal to join Universiti Malaya’s medicine faculty. In his tweet, he also tagged Ampang MP Rodziah Ismail to get her attention.

Saya Thasvenraj Marthandan, dari Ampang dan pelajar B40 daripada keluarga Ibu tunggal merayu kepada @Rodziah_Ismail dan ahli politik lain untuk membantu saya menulis surat sokongan bagi rayuan UPU saya kepada Fakulti perubatan Universiti Malaya. #UPU #perubatan #UniveristiMalaya pic.twitter.com/BQSmS2xh4U — THASVEN RAJ (@ThasvenR) September 8, 2023

Thasven, who is raised by a single mother, said studying at Universiti Malaya has been his dream since he was 13 years old. He said the university is well-known, prestigious and the top university in Malaysia with highly qualified lecturers.

However, at this point in time, he doesn’t mind if he gets to study at any public university as long as he gets to pursue his dream of becoming a doctor.

Thasven expressed interest in Biology and has a passion for the medical field because it’s a way to help people.

Hi, UM have been my dream uni since I was 13, it's well known, prestigious and the top uni in Malaysia with highly qualified lecturers. But at this point I wouldn't mind studying anywhere in public uni, as ling as I get to pursue my dreams. 😭 — THASVEN RAJ (@ThasvenR) September 8, 2023

1. Passion on the medical field

2. Life satisfaction on helping people

3. Involves science, especially biology, which is smtg I really love.

4. Love the ability of doctors who can help to improve patient's quality of life.

5. It is a meaningful job. — THASVEN RAJ (@ThasvenR) September 8, 2023

Thasven’s tweet has caught the attention of many netizens who sympathised with his plight and offered some advice. So far, he said some politicians have reached out and he hopes they could help him.

Lembah Jaya ADUN Syed Ahmad Syed Abdul Rahman Alhadad, better known as Altimet, has met Thasven to discuss the matter and agreed to write support letters for him.

MUDA Ampang’s Head of Parliament Rahmat Amran also said he would write a support letter for Thasven.

No news yet, but few Ybs have contacted me. Hopefully they can help. — THASVEN RAJ (@ThasvenR) September 8, 2023

Come thru, fam. I’ll write you all the support letters you need for this.



Pusat Khidmat Rakyat DUN Lembah Jaya

1, Jalan Awf 3, Ampang Waterfront, 68000 Ampang, Selangorhttps://t.co/7h1C7Gv052 — Altimet.eth (@altimet) September 8, 2023

Hi Thasvenraj.



I’m the Ketua Parlimen for MUDA Ampang, I will write the surat sokongan for you — Rahmat Amran 🏴 (@rahmat_amran) September 8, 2023

The controversial university quota system

The issue of the public university quota system has been discussed many times over the years.

Most recently, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said at a Temu Anwar event that abolishing the university quota system would cost the government the election.

He implored people to understand the history and the social contract when it comes to changing policies. He said policy changes should be done gradually and wisely, and advised everyone to be patient with the process.

Anwar also implied that meritocracy is different for each person as it’s based on several factors such as a person’s financial situation and their education opportunities.

In addition, he had tasked the Education Ministry to seek out underprivileged students who excelled in their studies. This was why some of these students got accepted into public universities in the second intake after “rayuan.”

