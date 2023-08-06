Anwar Tells Student Abolishing Uni Quota System Will Cost The Election

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter or Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

During a Temu Anwar event, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said abolishing the university quota system would cost the government the election.

The answer stemmed from a question posed by a student who suggested abolishing the university quota system and implementing a system based on meritocracy instead.

She pointed out that many of her friends who achieved high and good grades failed to get a place in matriculation or could only secure a place in the second intake, but those who achieved lower marks managed to get in.

Before she could complete her sentence, Anwar jumped in to say he has answered similar questions regarding the quota system in the previous Temu Anwar sessions and told students to “follow” the previous sessions.

Anwar acknowledged that it was an important question but said everyone needs to understand the history and the social contract when it comes to changing the policies.

Anwar implied that meritocracy is different for each person depending on which schools they are in and their financial situation. What’s fair for all may not be as straightforward as it seems.

Anwar added that he has tasked the Education Ministry to seek out underprivileged students who excelled in their studies, and that was why some of them got accepted in the second intake after “rayuan.”

He advised students not to question or speculate about those who got accepted into matriculation in the first intake.

Let’s say to satisfy you, Anwar Ibrahim says today the quota system is abolished. We would lose all the elections in this country and you will suffer more in this country. Run by PAS and Bersatu. Understand that? It’s important to understand. Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim

However, Anwar also said policy changes should be done gradually and wisely.

They are my children, Chinese and Indian. If you force us to change course now, to satisfy the demands of the extremists, we will wipe out in the elections. And you will have PAS and Bersatu to govern and you know how they treat you. So, please bear with us. Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim

Anwar’s responses to the student did not sit well with netizens. Some netizens felt that the student was bullied and that he should have let the student finish her question.

Meanwhile, a netizen pointed out that Anwar had explained the need for the quota system in the previous Temu Anwar sessions and encouraged everyone to tune in.

