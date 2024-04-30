Tumpat MRSM Paedophilia Case Classified As Slander, Police Says No Strong Evidence

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The paedophilia case against a Mara Science Junior College (MRSM) teacher in Tumpat, Kelantan, was classified as slander after an investigation found no solid evidence in the case.

Kelantan police chief Datuk Muhamad Zaki Harun said the investigation had been completed after taking statements from both parties involved.

The investigation results found that there was no strong evidence to show that sexual harassment had occurred and no paedophilia against the victim.

Muhamad Zaki said the teacher has a good attitude and criteria and the police are waiting for the medical report on the 24-year-old woman who claimed online that the incident happened when she was a student.

The police are now investigating the accuser, a former student in the school, under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 for using network facilities to transmit communication deemed offensive or could annoy another person.

Muhamad Zaki said the motive of the online post whether written out of revenge or defamation is under investigation.

Previously, a former student claimed the teacher had been known for behaving inappropriately with students.

It was alleged that senior students would warn juniors to stay away from the teacher since no action was taken against the teacher.

Twitter user known only as Nayli (@naylisabirawr_), allegedly a former student, made the claim online after a junior was said to have contacted her for help.

She implored former students to share their stories and experiences, resulting in the hashtag #24AgainstPredators trending on Twitter.

Nayli then claimed she was being sued for RM3 million for defamation and sought a lawyer who could provide pro bono services.

Checks on the Twitter account found that the last interaction made was on 3 April with no posts since.

READ MORE: MRSM Tumpat Teacher Accused Of Paedophilia, Twitter User Claims Sued For RM3 million

READ MORE: Police Find No Gangsterism Elements But Mischief In MRSM Kuantan Bullying Case

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.