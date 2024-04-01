MRSM Tumpat Teacher Accused Of Paedophilia, Twitter User Claims Sued For RM3 million

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A male teacher in MARA Junior Science College (MRSM) Tumpat, Kelantan has been accused of paedophilia after a student lodged a report against him.

Former students in the school claimed that they have either heard rumours or experienced inappropriate behaviours from this teacher for many years. Seniors would warn junior students to avoid this teacher and the “tradition” carried on.

Students claimed that he would target pretty students and send them dirty texts. They claimed he also took pictures of students’ underwear hanging to dry while conducting cleanliness checks in the dorms.

One of the junior students contacted a former student Nayli (@naylisabirawr_) to ask for help. This prompted Nayli to speak about her experience and urged students who had similar experiences to share their stories and speak up against the teacher.

It’s so terrifying knowing that he was caught so many times but is still allowed to teach minors. Nayli on Twitter

Kelantan police confirmed receiving a report from one of the victims and have called on several witnesses, including a student and teacher, to help with investigations.

The police have looked at all the contents on their phones, including telephone and WhatsApp conversations.

However, Nayli later claimed that she was being “sued for RM3 million” for defamation. She has not disclosed who initiated the suit.

Nayli is currently looking for a lawyer who can provide pro bono services.

It has come to my attention that i am being sued 3 million for defamation. If anyone knows a good lawyer that can do pro bono. Please tell me. — *:✧lo✧:* (@naylisabirawr_) March 31, 2024

Mara chairman Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki said he had ordered a thorough investigation and suspended the teacher until investigations were complete.

The hashtag #24AgainstPredators is trending on Twitter after the case went viral. The number 24 refers to “Tumpat,” a portmanteau of the numbers “two” and “empat,” number four in Malay.

I have already instructed a thorough investigation into the matter to be conducted immediately. The team from Mara Hq has been set up and will be going down to MRSM Tumpat. In the meantime the teacher has been suspended until the investigation completed. — Dr Asyraf Wajdi (@drasyrafwajdi) March 29, 2024

