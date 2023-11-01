MRSM Students In Negeri Sembilan Allegedly Served Spoiled Eggs

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Students at a MARA Junior Science College in Kuala Klawang, Negeri Sembilan, allegedly suffered bouts of food poisoning after they were served rotten or spoiled hard-boiled eggs.

Pictures on social media showed black veins wrapped around the peeled eggs. The students who ate the eggs allegedly suffered stomach aches and diarrhoea.

Netizens who saw the pictures claimed it wasn’t the first time the school served poor dishes to students and asked for the canteen operator’s contract to be terminated immediately.

MARA chairman Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki caught wind of the situation after he received messages and complaints on social media.

He has instructed the MARA Deputy Director of Education to investigate the issue and take strict action.

There’s no compromise towards the canteen contractor who took it easy on the issue of food preparation for students. If it’s true that this negligence happened, MARA will take stern action including terminating the contract as stipulated in the agreement and regulations. MARA chairman Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki

Dr Asyraf added that he expects to receive the full report from MARA management at the latest by tomorrow.

Netizens were appalled by the situation and supported the decision to terminate the canteen operator’s contract if the situation was proven true.

A netizen said the incident betrayed families who sent their children to the school while a parent claimed food served in another school was of subpar quality too.

Another person suggested nutritionists or dietitians be sent to the school to check the food quality.

In response, Dr Asyraf said nutritionists are monitoring the food quality and he does monitor from time to time as well.

However, he reiterated that he needs the full report before taking action so he knows what went wrong this time around. He would also be interviewing students at random for feedback.

