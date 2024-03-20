Health Ministry Says “Yellow” Gloves Not Safe For Food Prep, Use Nitrile Gloves Instead

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The Health Ministry has advised the public to use food-grade gloves to handle food preparations.

This comes after a TikTok video showed a young restaurant owner allegedly using yellow cleaning gloves to prepare food.

In the video, the young entrepreneur washed her hands with soap before wearing the gloves.

Although she washed the gloves before prepping the ingredients, it’s still risky to use gloves that aren’t meant for prepping food.

The Health Ministry states that powder-free nitrile gloves are safe for food preps as they leave no residue.

KKM ingin memaklumkan penggunaan sarung tangan berwarna kuning adalah untuk pencucian dan tidak sesuai untuk pengendalian makanan.

Cleaning gloves, especially latex gloves, are often coated with powder inside to make it easier to wear and remove the glove without the risk of tearing. The powder also helps to enhance grip and reduce sweating.

The Health Ministry emphasised that the gloves used to prep food should not be reused more than once to prevent cross-contamination.

For more information about food hygiene and safety, please head over to https://hq.moh.gov.my/fsq/

A netizen said they could understand why the woman used the yellow gloves instead of nitrile gloves.

They said nitrile gloves are usually short and if the woman used nitrile gloves, her arms would be stained when she submerged her arms to mix the ingredients.

This prompted another person to suggest the woman mix the ingredients using a ladle and it would have made the food prep process a bit more hygienic.

Over at TikTok, a health inspector advised the entrepreneur to use the right gloves moving forward.

