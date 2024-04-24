Socks The Kitten Torched But Recovering At Ampang Vet, Cops Looking For Culprits

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The police are looking for three men accused of lighting a kitten on fire at the motorcycle parking space at Flat Sri Kenari, Sungai Ramal Baru, in Kajang on Monday.

The case is being investigated under Section 428 of the Penal Code for mischief by killing or maiming any animal. Upon conviction, it carries a maximum of three years of imprisonment or a fine or both.

The incident was caught on CCTV and has gone viral on social media. In the clip, a man in a white shirt could be seen bending to reach below the motorcycle while two other men watched.

The man in a white shirt stomped his foot as if trying to scare the kitten further before it ran away while on fire.

Perangai jangan macam iblis bakar kucing yang tak berdosa! The kitten name is Socks🤍 She's at one ampang vet. 2nd degree burn. Tak teruk sebab ada budak tlg simbah air. pic.twitter.com/RKOUZ5rebd — 🍓 (@SoniaHoran__) April 23, 2024

The incident was believed to have taken place around 1pm. Fortunately, a student who was walking back home spotted the kitten.

The student quickly poured water to put out the flames and the sight of the kitten’s condition made him cry. He allegedly sought help from another flat resident, who brought the kitten to a vet in Ampang.

Based on a post by Twitter user Sonia (@SoniaHoran__), the vet said the kitten suffered from second-degree burns. The vet also pointed out that the severity of the burns was lessened because the student poured water to put the fire out.

Further inspection also revealed that the kitten, named Socks, suffered burns to its whiskers and the vet could still feel the heat on its body.

There’s a fundraiser to collect enough money to pay for Sock’s medical bills totalling an estimated RM1,266 for 8 days.

