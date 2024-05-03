Kajang Teen Arrested For Setting Socks The Kitten On Fire

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Update:

The 13-year-old boy was charged at the magistrate’s court today (3 May) for causing unnecessary suffering to a cat by setting it on fire, the New Straits Times reported.

The juvenile offender pleaded guilty after the charge was read to him before magistrate Nik Siti Norazlini Nik Mohamed Faiz.

He was charged under Section 29(1)(e) of the Animal Welfare Act 2015 which was read together with Section 34 of the Penal Code.

It carries a fine of not less than RM20,000 and not more than RM100,000 or not less than three years of imprisonment or both.

Deputy public prosecutor Nurul Afiqah Ghaffar offered RM10,000 bail with one surety.

The boy’s 30-year-old mother pleaded for a lower bail as she was a single mum and only earned RM1,500 monthly. She also supports her aged mother and is the sole breadwinner in the family.

The magistrate set bail at RM1,000 with one surety. The court also fixed 27 June for the submission of the boy’s moral report from the Welfare Department before sentencing him.

The other two boys who were allegedly with him when the kitten was set on fire are still at large.

The police have arrested the teen boy suspected of torching the kitten named Socks at Flat Seri Kenari, Kajang.

Harian Metro reported that the 13-year-old boy was apprehended near the scene of the crime.

Kajang police chief Assistant Commissioner Mohd Zaid Hassan said the suspect will be charged in the juvenile court today morning (3 May).

Previously, three boys were seen on CCTV setting the kitten on fire at the motorcycle parking lot in the flat.

A schoolboy returning home saw the cat and quickly doused the flames with water.

The kitten ran away after it was set on fire. Image: TRP File

Twitter user Sonia (@SoniaHoran__) said the kitten was taken to the vet and was found to have suffered from second-degree burns.

She started a fundraiser to help cover the veterinary bills for Socks. However, the Department of Veterinary Services (DVS) took custody of the cat on 24 April after the issue went viral.

Sonia claimed she was initially allowed to visit Socks but was eventually denied.

She claimed she couldn’t get substantiated updates about Socks’ recovery progress and wellbeing since DVS did not send her pictures or keep meaningful contact with her.

Checks on Sonia’s Twitter account showed that Socks has not been returned to her care.

Too many dm's nak socks punya video / gambar. Org minta update i pun taktau nk bgtau apa. Setakat korang cakap mcm radio rosak dia sihat, its not enough. Just give me one but i takkan share bcs i understand its p&c. I can give update by typing. Prove us wrong @DVSMalaysia pic.twitter.com/CxYdDZImwR — 🍓 (@SoniaHoran__) May 2, 2024

Selangor DVS said they have opened an investigation paper and are investigating the case under the Animal Welfare Act 2015 (Act 772).

The investigation paper will be referred to the Selangor state deputy prosecutor’s office for further instructions.

DVS added that the kitten was in good condition under the supervision of Selangor DVS veterinary officers.

KENYATAAN MEDIA

BERHUBUNG KES KUCING DIBAKAR DI FLAT SUNGAI KENARI, SUNGAI RAMAL BARU, KAJANG



Penuh di: https://t.co/86QmIpXPqy#dvsmalaysia pic.twitter.com/oxfrlZcNDo — Jabatan Perkhidmatan Veterinar 🇲🇾 (@DVSMalaysia) May 2, 2024

DVS took Socks into its custody. Image: TRP File

