Abandoned Dogs Rescued From Heart-breaking Conditions In Port Dickson Bungalow

A distressing TikTok clip recently surfaced, shedding light on the plight of several dogs abandoned inside a bungalow in Pasir Panjang, Port Dickson, Negeri Sembilan.

Video may be distressing to some. Viewer discretion advised.

@furrykidssafehaven Total of 35 dogs were rescued from the hell hole in Pasir Panjang. We aim to rehabilitate all 35 dogs first as most of them are malnourished. There are a total of 26 females & 7 males that are not neutered yet. Here's a breakdown of their cost: Spaying cost of females: RM4,680 Neutering cost of 7 males: RM 1050 3 vaccinations of 35 dogs: RM3,675 We need a total of RM9,405 We hope to get your kind support & donation for this cause as we are financially drained. We also welcome donations for food or donations of kibbles. CIMB 8009081090 PERSATUAN PENYELAMAT HAIWAN TERBIAR FURRYKIDS SAFEHAVEN PAYPAL: furrykids2ndlife@gmail.com ♬ original sound – FKSH

Residents in the area had previously complained to the council about the barking dogs, leading to a notice being served to the owner.

Despite the notice, the owner did not act until the dogs were rescued a week later by an animal rescue group.

Furrykids Safehaven, an animal rescue organisation, swiftly responded to the public outcry and mobilized a rescue operation to save the malnourished dogs.

Upon arriving at the scene, the rescuers were shocked by the deplorable conditions the animals were living in.

Upon gaining access to the abandoned bungalow, the rescuers discovered a total of 35 dogs, comprising 26 females and 7 males.

The dogs were found in appalling conditions, with the house strewn with dog faeces and dirt both inside and outside the building.

The TikTok clip showed some of the dogs were found trapped in carriers, unable to roam free and likely without access to food or water.

It was a heart-breaking sight that moved the rescuers to take immediate action.

According to The Star, the rescue team also had to bury the deceased animals found on the premises.

Furrykids Safehaven has appealed to the public for assistance in providing food and treatment for the rescued animals, adding to the strain on their resources as they currently shelter over 2,000 dogs.

The State Veterinary Services Department has launched an investigation into the case and may act under the Animal Welfare Act 2015 if there is evidence of cruelty or deliberate neglect.

This tragic incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of responsible pet ownership and the need for stricter enforcement of animal welfare laws.

Furrykids Safehaven has launched a fundraising campaign to support the spaying and rehabilitation of these neglected dogs.

The organisation is committed to nursing the animals back to health before finding them loving forever homes.

