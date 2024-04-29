Malaysian Chinese Earns Coveted GGK Green Beret In Elite Commando Training

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In a remarkable feat of endurance and determination, second lieutenant Chan Ming Youn, a 25-year-old accounting graduate born and raised in Kuala Lumpur, has successfully completed the arduous 12-week commando training course, becoming the only Malaysian Chinese in recent times to earn the coveted Green Beret.

Chan was among 69 students who completed the Basic Commando Course Series AK/1/2024.

Guard the dignity of this green beret from being tarnished by futile actions, as it will later undermine all the sacrifices made by your comrades who have toiled to earn it. It is truly unfortunate if the Green Beret you wear is unjustly stripped from you due to misconduct such as disobeying orders or engaging in actions contrary to service regulations. Commander of the Special Operations Group (21 GKK) Major General Adi Ridzwan Abdullah

Adi Ridzwan said this during the Closing Parade of the Basic Commando Course Series AK/1/2024 at Pantai Betutu Laut, Sungai Udang, Melaka yesterday (28 April).

The event showcased demonstrations of beach assaults, hostage rescues, and self-defence techniques by special forces trainees, followed by a session with the families of the trainees.

Chan Ming Youn: The Journey to a Coveted Green Beret

One of the most notable achievements of the day was Chan from the second Battalion, Royal Ranger Regiment (2 RRD).

His journey was particularly remarkable as he had little to no prior military experience, making his accomplishment even more commendable.

Chan’s journey to earning the Special Operations Group or Gerup Gerak Khas (GGK) Green Beret began with his decision to join the Territorial Army Regiment, also known as Askar Wataniah.

Wataniah is a reserve component of the Armed Forces that allows civilians to serve part-time while maintaining their civilian careers.

Despite his lack of military background, Chan’s determination and perseverance enabled him to excel in the demanding training program.

Understanding Commando Training and GGK

The Basic Commando Course Series AK/1/2024 is a rigorous 12-week training program designed to prepare candidates for elite status within the Armed Force’s special forces unit, GGK.

The GGK is renowned for its rigorous selection process and challenging training module.

Candidates undergo intense physical and mental training, including combat skills, navigation, endurance, teamwork, leadership, and mental toughness.

Achieving the GGK Green Beret demonstrates an individual’s commitment, resolve, and ability to endure, marking their complete qualification as a member of the GGK.

Chan’s Journey as a Wataniah

Chan’s journey in Wataniah presented a steep learning curve, as he initially had limited knowledge of the military world.

However, his commitment to learning and growing within the regiment quickly became apparent.

Immersing himself in this new environment, he absorbed knowledge and experiences that would prepare him for the challenges ahead.

It was during his time in Wataniah that Chan was introduced to commando training, a rigorous program designed to push participants to their limits.

Despite his initial lack of experience, Chan saw this as an opportunity to prove himself. He embraced the challenge with determination, aiming to show that even as a Wataniah, he could excel in the demanding environment of commando training.

Chan’s perseverance and dedication paid off as he successfully completed the training, becoming one of the first few Chinese individuals in recent memory to earn the prestigious title of Commando.

His journey serves as a testament to the importance of perseverance, determination, and the willingness to step out of one’s comfort zone in pursuit of success.

The Green Beret: A Symbol of Excellence

Earning the GGK Green Beret is not just a personal achievement but also a reflection of the dedication, determination, and resilience of the individual.

It symbolizes excellence and elite status within the Armed Forces, signifying that the wearer is a fully qualified member of the GGK.

Chan’s success serves as an inspiration, highlighting the diversity within the Malaysian armed forces and demonstrating that with dedication and hard work, anyone can achieve great things.

His achievement also underscores the importance of upholding the honour and prestige of the GGK Green Beret, ensuring that it remains a symbol of excellence and elite status within the Armed Forces.

