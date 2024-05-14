New Era Celebrates “59FIFTY” Day In Honour Of Its Iconic Fitted Cap

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

New Era, an American headwear brand leading fashion and lifestyle since 1970, celebrated its 70th Anniversary of its iconic 59FIFTY fitted caps on 9 May at the brand’s Starhill branch.

The 59FIFTY caps have always enjoyed immense popularity and made a lasting impact on the history of baseball caps.

The well-known 59FIFTY is the revised version of New Era’s debut baseball cap and the brand has earned recognition among professional players for its great quality.

This paved the way for New Era to become the exclusive headwear producer and distributor for Major League Baseball.

In honour of the iconic caps, New Era designates 9 May as the annual 59FIFTY Day.

To celebrate the moment, New Era launched two collections of iconic 59FIFTY caps and limited crossover editions, namely the New Era Exclusive Collection and New Era Styles Collection.

The New Era Branded 59FIFTY is designed with the New Era Branded logo embroidered in white threads, against a black and green body, and a 59FIFTY 70th-anniversary side patch, resulting in a subtle and chic design for a unisex appeal.

New Era Styles Collection – New Era Branded 59FIFTY. RM239 New Era Styles Collection – New Era Branded 59FIFTY. RM239

New Era Exclusive Collection offers headwear that derives from 59FIFTY, including a black 59FIFTY crafted from wool material sourced from Japan, and a navy 59FIFTY Low Profile, totalling two headwear styles which are distinctive in crown height, brim shape, and wearable occasions.

59FIFTY Low Profile features a lower crown and a flat brim, providing a more fitted wearing experience.

New Era Exclusive Collection 59FIFTY. RM369 New Era Exclusive Collection 59FIFTY Low Profile. RM369 ‘The 5950’ logo embroidered on the rear

New Era also debuted the cartoon mascot figurine FFALO, created and designed by the New Era Korean team.

The inspiration for the character FFALO comes from the founding city of the brand, Buffalo, New York, where the global headquarters of New Era is located.

The anniversary celebration in Malaysia also marks the first time that FFALO is available for purchase outside Korea.

This special edition FFALO figurine is exclusively available in New Era The Starhill, Kuala Lumpur from 9 May onwards. Each figurine comes with two interchangeable caps!

Special edition FFALO figurine. Image: New Era

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.