Tiger Soju Flavoured Lager Launch Party: A Wild Night Of Playful Adventure And Bold Expression

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

On a night filled with neon lights, pulsating beats, and a spirit of unbridled adventure, Tiger Beer unleashed its latest creation—Tiger Soju Flavoured Lager—at a launch party that will be etched in the memories of the 4,500 lucky attendees.

The event, held last Friday (10 May) at the Tropicana Gardens Mall Convention Centre in Kuala Lumpur, was a testament to Tiger’s commitment to turning everyday moments into lively, unforgettable experiences.

The Tiger Soju Flavoured Lager launch party was a feast for the senses, with dazzling neon lights and eye-catching decor setting the stage for an unforgettable night. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

As fans entered the world of Tiger Soju Flavoured Lager, they were greeted by an inviting tunnel illuminated with neon lights, setting the stage for an evening of exploration and refreshment.

The journey began with sampling the brand’s latest flavour, Gutsy Grape, which tantalized taste buds and ignited a playful adventure.

A party-goer at the Tiger Soju Flavoured Lager launch event downs a bottle of the bold new brew, embodying the spirit of the night. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Twist, Taste, Transform: A Journey of Self-Expression and Flavor Exploration

But the experience didn’t stop there.

The Tiger Soju Flavoured Lager launch party was more than just a celebration of a new drink – it was an invitation to embrace one’s wild side and express oneself boldly.

Nowhere was this more apparent than at the ‘Twist Makeover’ station, where attendees were encouraged to undergo daring transformations.

The ‘Twist Makeover’ station was a whirlwind of colour, glitter, and wild experimentation as attendees were invited to shed their inhibitions and embrace a bold new look. (Pix: Heineken Malaysia)

Armed with vibrant colours, experimental styles, and audacious accessories, the makeover artists helped party-goers unleash their inner adventurers and let their true personalities shine through.

From neon-bright hair to glitter-encrusted faces, each makeover was a testament to the power of self-expression and the joy of living life on one’s own terms.

In a night filled with unexpected delights and thrilling twists, the ‘Twist Makeovers’ stood out as a powerful reminder that, sometimes, the greatest adventures come from within.

With her bright orange hair that seems to have leapt straight out of an anime fantasy, this woman embodies the essence of the ‘Twist Makeover’ station. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Meanwhile, the Tiger Soju Flavoured Lager Bar served as a hub of flavour experimentation, offering exclusive cocktails mixed with omija berries and ginger flowers.

Fans savoured these unique concoctions while indulging in delectable Asian snacks from the MiX.Store booth, creating a perfect harmony of taste and adventure.

The excitement didn’t stop there – party-goers also had the chance to participate in a series of thrilling games, competing to win exclusive Tiger merchandise.

At the Tiger Soju Flavoured Lager launch party, attendees had the chance to test their skills at a unique attraction that blended the worlds of bartending and video games. (Pix: Heineken Malaysia)

Loco Brings Down the House

As the night progressed, the energy reached electrifying heights with live performances.

Local DJs Queen T, Julian, and Sherry Alyssa set the stage ablaze with infectious beats.

At the same time, the Ban Huat crew, featuring YUNGKAI, S.A.C., and Dato Maw, delivered adrenaline-pumping hip-hop performances.

Dato Maw of the Ban Huat crew takes the stage by storm, delivering a high-octane performance that had the crowd on their feet and begging for more. (Pix: Heineken Malaysia)

The crowd was also treated to mesmerizing K-pop dance medleys, showcasing the global influence of the Tiger brand.

The climax of the evening arrived when South Korean rapper Kwon Hyuk-woo, better known by his stage name Loco, took the stage.

Known for his sincere lyrics and melodic flow, Loco’s performance was the perfect embodiment of Tiger’s spirit – authentic, bold, and unapologetically lively.

Loco is popular among K-Pop and Korean hip-hop enthusiasts and has collaborated with Malaysian artists like Joe Flizzow.

South Korean rapper Loco commands the stage with his magnetic presence and undeniable charisma, delivering a performance that had the crowd hanging on his every word. (Pix: Heineken Malaysia)

Transforming Everyday Moments with Bold Twists

Willemijn Sneep, Marketing Director at Heineken Malaysia Berhad, encapsulated the essence of the event.

With the launch of a product that is bold and lively, we want consumers to be part of the fun by providing them with a space to explore and experiment. It was exciting to see the way people expressed themselves playfully. Sneep expressing hope that fans will continue to celebrate their everyday occasions in fun ways with the Tiger brand, and always with a twist.

As the night drew to a close, it was clear that Tiger Soju Flavoured Lager had made its mark.

Strangers became friends, dancing and singing together like they had known each other for years.

As the night wore on, the party-goers became increasingly lost in the moment, their inhibitions melting away as they surrendered to the evening’s music and magic. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

And in the midst of it all, the bold, daring flavour of Tiger Soju Flavoured Lager flowed freely, fueling the celebration and adding an extra twist of excitement to an already unforgettable night.

With Tiger Soju Flavoured Lager now available across Malaysia, fans can continue to feel the twist and turn their everyday moments into extraordinary ones.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.