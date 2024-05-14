Tiger Soju Flavoured Lager Launch Party: A Wild Night Of Playful Adventure And Bold Expression
Tiger Beer’s latest innovation, Tiger Soju Flavoured Lager, debuted at a launch party that immersed 4,500 fans in a world of playful adventure, bold expression, and exciting live performances.
On a night filled with neon lights, pulsating beats, and a spirit of unbridled adventure, Tiger Beer unleashed its latest creation—Tiger Soju Flavoured Lager—at a launch party that will be etched in the memories of the 4,500 lucky attendees.
The event, held last Friday (10 May) at the Tropicana Gardens Mall Convention Centre in Kuala Lumpur, was a testament to Tiger’s commitment to turning everyday moments into lively, unforgettable experiences.
As fans entered the world of Tiger Soju Flavoured Lager, they were greeted by an inviting tunnel illuminated with neon lights, setting the stage for an evening of exploration and refreshment.
The journey began with sampling the brand’s latest flavour, Gutsy Grape, which tantalized taste buds and ignited a playful adventure.
Twist, Taste, Transform: A Journey of Self-Expression and Flavor Exploration
But the experience didn’t stop there.
The Tiger Soju Flavoured Lager launch party was more than just a celebration of a new drink – it was an invitation to embrace one’s wild side and express oneself boldly.
Nowhere was this more apparent than at the ‘Twist Makeover’ station, where attendees were encouraged to undergo daring transformations.
Armed with vibrant colours, experimental styles, and audacious accessories, the makeover artists helped party-goers unleash their inner adventurers and let their true personalities shine through.
From neon-bright hair to glitter-encrusted faces, each makeover was a testament to the power of self-expression and the joy of living life on one’s own terms.
In a night filled with unexpected delights and thrilling twists, the ‘Twist Makeovers’ stood out as a powerful reminder that, sometimes, the greatest adventures come from within.
Meanwhile, the Tiger Soju Flavoured Lager Bar served as a hub of flavour experimentation, offering exclusive cocktails mixed with omija berries and ginger flowers.
Fans savoured these unique concoctions while indulging in delectable Asian snacks from the MiX.Store booth, creating a perfect harmony of taste and adventure.
The excitement didn’t stop there – party-goers also had the chance to participate in a series of thrilling games, competing to win exclusive Tiger merchandise.
Loco Brings Down the House
As the night progressed, the energy reached electrifying heights with live performances.
Local DJs Queen T, Julian, and Sherry Alyssa set the stage ablaze with infectious beats.
At the same time, the Ban Huat crew, featuring YUNGKAI, S.A.C., and Dato Maw, delivered adrenaline-pumping hip-hop performances.
The crowd was also treated to mesmerizing K-pop dance medleys, showcasing the global influence of the Tiger brand.
The climax of the evening arrived when South Korean rapper Kwon Hyuk-woo, better known by his stage name Loco, took the stage.
Known for his sincere lyrics and melodic flow, Loco’s performance was the perfect embodiment of Tiger’s spirit – authentic, bold, and unapologetically lively.
Loco is popular among K-Pop and Korean hip-hop enthusiasts and has collaborated with Malaysian artists like Joe Flizzow.
Transforming Everyday Moments with Bold Twists
Willemijn Sneep, Marketing Director at Heineken Malaysia Berhad, encapsulated the essence of the event.
With the launch of a product that is bold and lively, we want consumers to be part of the fun by providing them with a space to explore and experiment. It was exciting to see the way people expressed themselves playfully.Sneep expressing hope that fans will continue to celebrate their everyday occasions in fun ways with the Tiger brand, and always with a twist.
As the night drew to a close, it was clear that Tiger Soju Flavoured Lager had made its mark.
Strangers became friends, dancing and singing together like they had known each other for years.
And in the midst of it all, the bold, daring flavour of Tiger Soju Flavoured Lager flowed freely, fueling the celebration and adding an extra twist of excitement to an already unforgettable night.
With Tiger Soju Flavoured Lager now available across Malaysia, fans can continue to feel the twist and turn their everyday moments into extraordinary ones.
