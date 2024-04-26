Torched Kitten: DVS Takes Custody Of Socks, Rescuer Angry Not Allowed To Visit

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

An update has emerged regarding Socks the kitten, who was cruelly torched by unknown assailants at Flat Sri Kenari, Sungai Ramal Baru, Kajang.

Since the incident, Socks has been under the care of One Vet Ampang, where the kitten has been receiving treatment for her injuries.

However, in an update by Dunia Kucing Malaysia on Facebook, it was said that the Department of Veterinary Services (DVS) has taken custody of the kitten.

According to the Facebook page, Socks will be warded at the DVS in Petaling Jaya.

“Until there is a decision on the action against the perpetrators after they are arrested, Socks will be there. Maybe months,” the post said.

They shared a short clip of Socks eating and the kitten appears to be on the road to recovery, but no medical update was provided.

The burn marks that marred Socks’ fur and skin have visibly improved, a testament to the dedicated care she has received. However, her journey to full recovery is ongoing.

Meanwhile, on Twitter, Socks’ rescuer is not too happy over what has happened.

Twitter user @SoniaHoran__ who rescued Socks has been providing updates on the kitten’s condition.

Dia baru reply. Suruh i try bincang dengan boss pulak lepas amik statment😌 https://t.co/3Bbg8JwySK pic.twitter.com/gjeHfqD60i — 🍓 (@SoniaHoran__) April 26, 2024

She shared a screenshot of a conversation where she asked why she was not able to visit Socks in DVS’ custody.

The Twitter user claimed she was not getting a straight answer from DVS on whether she could visit Socks.

Another rescuer @yemmeow tagged DVS in her tweet, saying the rescuer had every right get updates and visit Socks. She remarked that DVS was only getting involved now that the case has gone viral.

Apa ni @DVSMalaysia?? Kucing tu sonia yang rescue tau. Dia ada hak nk tau update & visit socks . Apahal pulak korang tetiba pusing2 macam ni??? Dah lah tak pernah function kalau orang report apa apa kes. Yang ni viral tiber ko nak masuk campur terus ambik kucing tu & takbg… https://t.co/kF8gqTYX2J — emma 🍉 (@yemmeow) April 26, 2024

The official DVS account on Twitter replied to @yemmeow asserting that they don’t just intervene in viral cases.

“Every report, the concerned cat/dog will be placed under DVS’ care throughout the duration of the case,” the department said.

Bukan kes viral baru kami nak masuk campur. Memang setiap kes aduan, kucing/anjing yang berkenaan akan ditempat dibawah penjagaan dvs sepanjang kes berjalan. Kalau tak tahu, admin boleh beritahu, awak juga boleh tanya dan cari tahu, jangan ikut perasaan sangat menulis tu cik puan — Jabatan Perkhidmatan Veterinar 🇲🇾 (@DVSMalaysia) April 26, 2024

The perpetrators responsible for this heinous act are yet to be caught. Authorities are diligently pursuing leads to apprehend the culprits and bring them to justice for their cruel actions against Socks.

The community continues to rally around Socks, with a fundraiser launched that is now closed, to cover her medical expenses. The outpouring of support and love for Socks serves as a beacon of hope in the face of such senseless cruelty, highlighting the resilience and compassion of humanity.

As Socks continues her journey towards recovery, her story serves as a reminder of the importance of kindness and empathy towards all living beings, no matter how small.

