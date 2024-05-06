Good Vibes Festival 2024 Returns Despite Previous Year’s Controversy

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Did you hear? Good Vibes Festival (GVF) is returning to Genting Highlands on 20 and 21 July 2024!

The announcement, made via the festival’s official Instagram account (@goodvibesfest) on 5 May, has generated a wave of anticipation among festival-goers.

The festival will take place at Resort World Awana, near the bus parking area of Genting Highlands Premium Outlet (GHPO), a familiar and convenient location for attendees.

While the lineup of artists has yet to be unveiled, the organisers are expected to curate an impressive roster of performers to captivate the crowds.

Source: Farahin Fadzil/TRP

Following the controversies that marred the 2023 edition, particularly the incident involving British band The 1975, GVF is determined to redeem itself and deliver a memorable event.

Netizens have been vocal in their hopes for a diverse lineup, with many expressing their desire to see acts like The Strokes and Russ grace the stage.

However, beyond the music, the festival’s comeback has reignited calls for an incident-free celebration, with attendees demanding respect from this year’s upcoming acts.

What happened during #GVF2023?

The 2023 edition, which was supposed to last for three days from 21 to 23 July 2023 in Sepang, was canceled on the first day after the band failed to comply with regulations set by Malaysia.

During their live performance at GVF2023, the lead singer, Matty Healy, made remarks opposing the Malaysian government’s laws regarding LGBT.

Not only that, but Matty then proceeded to kiss the bass player of The 1975, Ross McDonald, during their performance, where this inappropriate act was done in front of thousands of Malaysian fans.

GVF 2023 was immediately cancelled after The 1975 frontman challenged the law

Matty was also reported to have held a bottle of alcohol on stage and engaged in inappropriate behaviour, such as spitting.

However, midway through their performance, the stage went dark before Matty, in a state of anger, announced through the microphone that they had been barred from performing in Kuala Lumpur.

Following the incident, Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil announced the cancellation of the event for the second and third days.

