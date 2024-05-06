Treat Your Mum This Mother’s Day To Delicious Food At These KL Dining Spots

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

This Mother’s Day, treat the queen in your life to a delicious meal. It’s a day to pamper her extra and show how much she means to the family.

For those frantically wondering when Mother’s Day is, it’s this Sunday (12 May).

Here’s a hack to never forget, for us in Malaysia, Mother’s Day is ALWAYS the SECOND SUNDAY of MAY.

1. Maria’s Steakcafe

Treat your mum to a lovely 4-course menu at Maria’s Steakcafe featuring delicious mains such as Japanese Wagyu, Australian Black Angus Ribeye, lobster thermidor, and garlic butter tiger prawns.

Mother’s Day Special Set

When: 11 to 12 May 2024

Price: From RM130++

For reservations, please call Maria’s SteakCafe at +6017 902 0339 or you may visit www.marias.com.my to book your table.

2. Aliyaa

For the mums who love Sri Lankan cuisine, Aliyaa has prepared the Amma’s Selection. The special Mother’s Day menu features fish cutlet, aromatic mutton curry and succulent prawn poriyal. It’ll be a feast fit for the queen in your life!

Amma’s Selection

When: 9 to 13 May 2024

Price: RM128++ per person (min 2 persons)

For reservations and bookings at Aliyaa visit their website www.aliyaa.com

3. Pampas Steakhouse at Old Malaya

Pampas Steakhouse at Old Malaya is located at one of the most beautiful heritage buildings in Kuala Lumpur. For Mother’s Day, they have prepared a special delectable Mother’s Day dinner with a touch of luxury in the form of a complimentary lipstick from So.lek.

You can choose from three mains in the four-course menu: grilled fillet mignon, roasted wild salmon, and spaghetti pesto. And the best part? The restaurant has a beautiful view of the KL Tower, serving as a beautiful backdrop for photos.

Mother’s Day at Pampas Steakhouse

Price: RM389++ for 2 pax

For reservations, please get in touch with +6011-23674581

4. Nobu Kuala Lumpur

Nobu Kuala Lumpur prepared the Mother’s Day Osusume featuring tender king crab, Chilean sea bass, creamy crab rolls, and chargrilled wagyu. The desserts aren’t to be missed too.

Mother’s Day Osusume

When: 6 to 31 May 2024

For reservations, please WhatsApp +6019 389 5085 or call +603 2380 0028

5. The Qing at Bamboo Hills

If your mum loves dim sum, treat her to a grand feast at The Qing. The new Bamboo Hills restaurant is having a Limited-Time Free Flow Dim Sum from 10am to 12pm. The ala carte dim sum menu resumes from 12pm to 4pm.

Limited-Time Free Flow Dim Sum

When: 1 to 15 May 2024

Price: RM58 for adults, RM38 for children aged 4 to 11 years old only.

To book your table, please head to this website. Walk-ins aren’t allowed.

