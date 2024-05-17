“Do You Pay Extra For Ice Coffee?” – E-Hailing Driver Demands 20% Surcharge For AC Use

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

An e-hailing driver has ruffled some online feathers with a post he made in the In Drive Malaysia Facebook group.

While it is unclear if he is a driver for InDrive or Grab, or both, the man said he recently drove without turning on the car’s air-conditioner.

He claimed that a passenger from Grab asked him to turn the AC on, but the driver insisted for a charge of 20% to do so.

The passenger refused to pay the extra fare and arrived at her destination in what must be a toaster oven.

When the passenger said she would report the driver, he argued that it was only fair to charge extra like how coffee shops would charge extra for iced drinks.

He was adamant that the air conditioner in the car is not a compulsory requirement and is a chargeable feature.

He encouraged the passenger to complain and urged other drivers to do the same and charge extra for using their vehicle’s air conditioner.

Screenshot from InDrive Malaysia FB.

Netizens on the page were shocked by the driver’s ridiculous thinking with one of them asking for the driver’s name so she could block him in the app, whether it’s InDrive or Grab.

The netizen shared a screenshot of her reporting the driver’s post on the Grab Help Centre, to which the customer service said they “will remark the issue for further investigation”.

Meanwhile, it seemed like the driver has deleted his post after the backlash.

Some joked and asked if the air inside the car was considered part of the fare or requires extra charge.

Another joked that he may want to charge 20% per word if a customer asked him any questions.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.