AR Rahman Is Set To Mesmerise Malaysians Once Again

The international artist who has mesmerized many with his music, the one and only, AR Rahman will once again dazzle Malaysian fans.

The concert “AR Rahman Live in Kuala Lumpur” is happening at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil on 27 July 2024.

PIC Credit: Star Planet

Star Planet is organising the concert and its managing director, Dato Alan Foo, has said that they are thrilled to present the iconic musician to Malaysia and promises that it would be a momentous event.

Director of Star Planet Dato R. Rajendran said that the concert will feature an amazing blend of musical genres, with new compositions and Rahman’s iconic hits brought to life by a superb ensemble of musicians and artists.

Audiences can expect an immersive experience featuring Rahman’s renowned work in Indian movies as well as an engrossing aural trip featuring new takes on favoured songs, with a largely Tamil song selection.

A.R. Rahman

PIC Credit: Star Planet

The name is known by millions of music lovers out there and his songs have been ruling their playlist since his debut film in the 90s known as Roja.

Since then, he has revolutionized the Indian music scene and he has also made his mark on the international market with his stunning music works.

An example of that would be when he won two Oscar awards in the year 2009 for the movie Slumdog Millionaire.

The fact that he was the first and only Indian composer to date to win an Academy Award shows the quality of his work and how far his music has reached.

PIC Credit: Star Planet

Rahman is not a stranger to the Malaysian audience as he has performed many times here before. However, every time he performs in Malaysia, that night would be a memorable one to all the audiences there.

Last year when he performed, some 60,000 people came to watch him and they were not disappointed.

On that night also, Datuk Siti Nurhaliza shared the stage with him to perform the most favourite duet known as ‘Mumbe Vaa’ which became the best memory for many who were there.

Tickets

Tickets are priced from RM98 and will go on sale May 8, 2024, at 2pm via my.bookmyshow.com and ticket2U.com.my.

Visit www.starplanet.com.my for ticketing details and other information.

