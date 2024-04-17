From Scorching Heat To Flash Floods All In A Day In Selangor And Negeri Sembilan

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

While it was blazing hot at noon, heavy rain in the afternoon led to several areas in Selangor and Negeri Sembilan being hit by flash floods.

Videos of the situation have been flooding social media platforms since yesterday evening.

Selangor

The places that were hit by flash floods as rivers overflowed in Selangor include Kampung Kubu Gajah, Sungai Buloh, and Kampung Melayu Subang.

According to Selangor Fire and Rescue Department Assistant Director of Operations Ahmad Mukhlis Mokhtar, they were notified of the floods from 4.47pm. He also added that firefighters and other resources were sent to the impacted areas.

Negeri Sembilan

In Negeri Sembilan over 10 places were hit by flash floods because of the heavy rain including Kampung Semarak and Kampung Dato Mansor in Rahang, Kampung Ampangan and Kampung Batu Tiga in Mambau, and Bukit Chedang, in addition to Seremban city center and the industrial center of Sungai Gadut, Senawang.

The Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM) reported that several Seremban rivers had reached dangerously high levels.

Even the Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) services were affected due to the floods.

There was a delay in train operations by as long as 51 minutes.

Flood Victims

The number of flood victims has increased to 631 flood victims, up from 50 yesterday.

To accommodate 535 victims from 114 families, two new temporary evacuation centres (PPS) were opened in Petaling and Kuala Selangor.

In the Petaling area, 320 victims from 73 households were sent to PPS Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Merbau Sempak, while 215 from 41 families were moved to Dewan MPKS Desa Coalfields, Kuala Selangor.

46 individuals from two families were moved to Port Dickson, Negeri Sembilan’s Balairaya Permatang Pasir. In the meantime, PPS Balairaya Bukit Balai, Alor Gajah, Melaka, is still providing shelter to 50 victims.

Selangor APM Director Ghazali Abd Rahman said the number of victims would be updated every two hours and that any increase or decrease would be updated based on current weather conditions.

“People are advised to be aware of weather information and instructions issued by the authorities from time to time,” he said, as reported by Harian Metro.

Heavy Rain Predicted

The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) is predicting thunderstorms in numerous parts of Johor this afternoon.

In an alert issued at noon, thunderstorms are expected until 3pm in Segamat, Batu Pahat, Kluang, Mersing, Kulai, Kota Tinggi and Johor Bahru.

“A warning is issued if there are signs showing thunderstorms with a rain intensity exceeding 20 millilitres (mm) for every hour that is almost or is expected to last more than an hour,” MetMalaysia said as reported by Malaysia Gazette.

To obtain up-to-date and precise information, the public is recommended to regularly consult www.met.gov.my, METMalaysia’s official social media accounts, and the myCuaca application.

