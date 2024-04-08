Prepare For A Wet & Stormy Hari Raya, Says MetMalaysia

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

With Aidilfitri just around the corner, people are reminded to keep an eye on forecasts to avoid getting caught in bad weather.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department (METMalaysia) expects several places will be hit by thunderstorms this Wednesday (April 10).

In a statement, METMalaysia said that Johor, Kelantan, and Terengganu, as well as several places in Sarawak (Kuching, Serian, Samarahan, Sri Aman, Betong, Sarikei, Sibu, and Kapit) and Sandakan in Sabah, are expected to experience thunderstorms and rain on Eid morning.

Meanwhile, thunderstorms and rain are expected to occur across Perak and Selangor in the afternoon.

Thunderstorms and rain are also expected to hit several places in Kedah, Penang, the Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya, Negeri Sembilan, Melaka, Johor, Kelantan, Terengganu as well as Pahang and Sri Aman, Betong, Sarikei, Sibu, Mukah, Bintulu, Kapit, Miri and Limbang in Sarawak and Sandakan, Padalaman and Tawau in Sabah MetMalaysia

Bad Weather On The First Raya Until Midnight

Wet conditions are expected to continue till nightfall across several areas in Perak, Selangor, the Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur, Negeri Sembilan, and Pahang.

The same situation is also expected to hit Sri Aman, Betong, Sarikei, Sibu, Mukah, Bintulu, and Kapit in Sarawak, as well as Inland in Sabah.

Thunderstorms On Thursday

In addition, thunderstorms and rain are expected to occur in several places in Pahang, Johor, and Sandakan, Sabah on Thursday (April 11).

In the evening, thunderstorms and rain are expected in several places in Perak. In addition, thunderstorms and rain are expected in several places in Selangor, the Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur, Johor, Kelantan, Terengganu, and Pahang MetMalaysia

Such weather conditions are expected to occur in Mukah, Bintulu, Miri, and Limbang in Sarawak, as well as in Sabah involving Sandakan, Padalaman, and Tawau. Meanwhile, METMalaysia expects other areas will not be hit by rain.

Thunderstorms and rain are expected to be experienced in several places in Kedah, Penang, Perak, Pahang, and Sarawak (Kuching, Serian, Samarahan, Sri Aman, Betong, and Kapit) as well as inland in Sabah, in the evening.

For more info, weather forecast monitoring can be done through the website www.met.gov.my and the official METMalaysia social media. People can also get the latest and authentic weather information through the myCuaca application.

Safety Guide During Thunderstorms

According to MyHealth of the Malaysian Ministry of Health (KKM), thunderstorms are the most dangerous weather conditions, especially for those who are active outdoors.

Here are 11 safety guidelines shared by the Ministry of Health in the event of a thunderstorm:

1. Check the weather forecast

Check the weather forecast and observe the weather conditions. A thunderstorm will strike if the sky is dark, there is lightning or strong winds.

2.“Flash-to-bang”

In a storm, count the seconds between the lightning and the sound of thunder to know how close you are to the lightning. Every five seconds is equivalent to one mile between lightning and lightning. If the period is less than 30 seconds, seek shelter immediately.

3. Find shelter

It is safest to take shelter in a strong building. One can also take shelter in the car, but make sure the windows are closed.

4. Do not take shelter under isolated trees or tall objects.

5. Avoid watery areas as they can conduct electricity.

6. Split up and don’t congregate.

7. Do not lie on the ground at all.

8. Do not hold any metal such as bicycles, golf clubs, fishing rods, tennis rackets, etc.

9. Stop cycling if there is lightning within five kilometers, and seek shelter.

10. Sit in a safe position (lightning-safe position) if caught in lightning. If the hair stands on end, the skin feels itchy, or there is a crackling sound, it means you are caught in lightning. Immediately sit in a safe position when lightning strikes like the diagram below.

11. Seek shelter immediately in case of lightning and don’t wait until it rains

For information, all activities should be stopped until 30 minutes after the last thunder is heard. This is known as the 30/30 Lightning Rule.

Warning: Lightning can strike more than 10 miles away or in areas of rain, but this is rare. Also, a blue sky doesn’t mean no lightning will strike.

