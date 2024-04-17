Dubai Experiences Year’s Worth Of Rain In A Day

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Yesterday (16 April), heavy rain and storms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE) caused several areas to be affected by flash floods.

The country experienced a record-breaking rainfall as a year’s worth of rain was unleashed on the country yesterday.

Flight operations at the Dubai International Airport (DBX) also had to be delayed for 25 minutes due to strong storms and flooded runway.

It is understood that a total of 21 outbound flights and 24 inbound flights had to be cancelled or rerouted and three flights that wanted to land at DBX had to be diverted to other airports.

The disruption continued till today when numerous airlines, including national carrier Emirates, reported flight delays and access routes were obstructed by floods.

Flydubai, a low-cost airline, cancelled all of its flights today until 10 am local time.

Also viral on social media since yesterday was a video of the airport’s runway being submerged in water in addition to several other roads in Dubai also being hit by flash floods.

Thread of best videos I've been sent of the current situation in Dubai from the storm. pic.twitter.com/sK6aRL6Jdu — Charles Read (@chatwithcharles) April 16, 2024

According to weather readings at the airport, about 4 inches (100 mm) of rain fell in just 12 hours on Tuesday. This amount of rain is approximately equal to what Dubai typically records in a year, based on data from the United Nations.

A Twitter user @dadiikr also uploaded the condition of the road in Dubai which looks like a river with a Roll Royce Cullinan luxury car believed to have sustained flood damages.

This is not what I expected in Dubai! My condolences to the Rolls Royce owner! 😵 pic.twitter.com/FrCikLn1Po — Dadi Kristjansson (@dadikr) April 16, 2024

Some drivers were forced to get out of their cars as the floodwaters surged and the roads turned to “rivers” due to the heavy and rapid rain.

Dubai Police Issued A Warning

The Dubai Police issued a safety warning yesterday asking people to avoid coastal areas that are at risk of flooding.

In addition, the Crown Prince of Dubai, Sheikh Hamdan Mohammed also stated that government employees and private schools have to work remotely.

Given the current weather conditions across the country, characterized by rains, strong winds, thunder, lightning, and sometimes hail, reducing visibility, road users are advised to abide by the following guidelines. Let's strive together for a safer and more secure community. pic.twitter.com/YSPKyaTEpC — Dubai Policeشرطة دبي (@DubaiPoliceHQ) April 15, 2024

Dubai is known for its dry weather

Dubai is known for its hot weather and dry desert that has an average temperature in April of 33 degrees Celsius.

Even so, rare flash floods can be life-threatening, especially if they are around dry areas known as “wadi” in Arabic, which can quickly flood and sweep away vehicles and people.

The UAE’s National Center of Meteorology (NCM) said the rainy weather in Dubai is expected to continue until today.

